How to Watch ‘Temptation Island’ Finale Season 1 Online

It’s been a dramatic season 1 for the reboot of Temptation Island and part 2 of the finale airs tonight, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and 9 p.m. CT, on the USA network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch USA Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live channels, including USA Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

USA Network is one of 80-plus channels included in the Fubo channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

USA Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Viewers with cable subscriptions can watch videos and episodes online. Amazon fans can also purchase episodes of Temptation Island on the Amazon website. Whether you want individual episodes of the show, or the entire season, they are all up for purchase.

For those wondering about the fate of the Temptation Island revival, it has been renewed for a second season. So, fans will be happy to know that it will be back for at least season 2.

Four couples went on to become a part of Temptation Island and, on the finale, fans will find out the updates on the cast members. According to Reality Blurred, fans will also get to check in with the other main cast members, six months after their island adventure. These people include Javen Butler and Shari Ligons; Evan Smith and Kaci Campbell; Karl Collins and Nicole Tutewohl; and John Thurmond and Kady Cannon Krambeer.

March 2019 has and will be filled with many TV show finales, including Temptation Island. Married at First Sight and Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars are a couple of the other relationship-focused reality shows ending their current seasons. There are a ton of premieres as well.