How to Watch ‘The Fix’ TV Show Premiere Online

The Fix is a new show hitting ABC, premiering on March 18, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. The show was co-created by executive producer and writer Marcia Clark, who was made famous as an attorney in the OJ Simpson murder trial. The new show is said to be a fictional do-over of OJ Simpson’s infamous trial, according to CNN, and it stars several familiar faces. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still options.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

For those who want to know more information about the show, how to watch the show online via additional online methods, cast details and more, read on below.

ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH “THE FIX” ONLINE: Episodes of The Fix are up for purchase on Amazon, according to the site. Bonus footage is already available for free. Videos and episodes of The Fix can be viewed as they become available on the ABC website. Some you may need to log in with a TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity, etc.).

“THE FIX” CAST:

Robin Tunney as Maya Travis

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Sevvy Johnson

Adam Rayner as Andre

Merrin Dungey as C.J. Bernstein

Breckin Meyer as Charlie Wiest

Marc Blucas as Riv

Mouzam Makkar as Loni Cho

Alex Saxon

Scott Cohen as Ezra Wolf

Taylor Kalupa as Jessica Meyer

“THE FIX” OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The Xfinity synopsis for the new legal drama reads, “Attorney and author Marcia Clark co-writes and executive produces a new legal drama about Maya Travis, a Los Angeles district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she decides she needs a change and flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later, when this same celebrity comes under suspicion for another murder, Maya Travis finds herself lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.”

“THE FIX” EPISODE 1: The pilot episode description reads, “District Attorney Maya Travis returns to Los Angeles for another chance at justice after movie star Sevvy Johnson is suspected for another murder eight years later.”

“THE FIX” EPISODE 2: “Revenge” is the title of episode 2 and it is set to air on March 25, 2019. The synopsis of this episode states, “Maya and Matthew search Sevvy’s house for anything that might lead to an arrest as they face mounting pressure from Wiest to build a case quickly; Ezra tries to clean up Sevvy’s image.”

“THE FIX” EPISODE 3: On April 1, 2019, the third episode, which is titled “The Wire”, will air. “Maya convinces an asset to wear a wire during a rendezvous with Sevvy. Meanwhile, Ezra works to create an alibi for Sevvy and he sends his henchman Buck to pay a visit to Riv at his ranch,” is the episode synopsis.