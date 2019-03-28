How to Watch Tigers Games Online Without Cable in 2019

Following a second-consecutive 98-loss season, the Detroit Tigers will continue their rebuild in 2019, hoping to at least show some signs of a promising future.

During the 2019 season, almost all Tigers games will be televised locally on Fox Sports Detroit, while other games will very occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Tigers games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Detroit (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Detroit (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Detroit (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Tigers market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Tigers games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports Detroit (if you live in the Tigers market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Tigers games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Detroit (if you live in the Tigers market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on FS Detroit, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Tigers market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Tigers games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports Detroit (if you live in the Tigers market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on FS Detroit, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Tigers market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Tigers games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Tigers Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Tigers television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Tigers games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Tigers 2019 Preview

How’d Last Season Go?

Not well. The Tigers went 64-98, ranking dead last among 15 AL teams in on-base plus slugging (.698), 10th in ERA (4.58), and 10th in errors (95).

First baseman Miguel Cabrera, a two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star, played just 38 games, first suffering a hamstring injury then rupturing a tendon in his left biceps, an ailment that required surgery. Injuries limited 2017 All-Star righty Michael Fulmer to 24 starts last season. He underwent Tommy John surgery during spring training and will miss the 2019 campaign.

Outfielder Nick Castellanos, however, proved to be a bright spot for Detroit in 2018, hitting .298 and leading the team with 23 home runs, 46 doubles, 89 RBI, 185 hits, and 88 runs.

He’s described signing an extension with the team as “Plan A,” according to the Detroit Free Press. General manager Al Avila told the paper last week he was open to extension talks, though they hadn’t taken place.

“I can’t say we’ve engaged in that kind of conversation,” the GM said. “I have told him these are things we discuss on a regular basis. But we haven’t made any formal offers, nor have we talked formally about anything like that.

“But he knows it’s on our mind, as it is on his mind.”

Biggest Offseason Moves

In the midst of a rebuild, the Tigers didn’t spend much this offseason. They inked shortstop Jordy Mercer to a one-year, $5.25 million contract and signed starter Tyson Ross for one year and $5.75 million, representing the team’s most expensive offseason acquisitions.

In his seven-year career, all with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mercer’s hit .256/.316/.383.

Ross had a pair of stellar campaigns in 2014 and 2015, earning an All-Star nod in the former season and posting a combined ERA of 3.03 in 64 starts. Then injuries struck, with thoracic outlet surgery limiting him to 13 appearances in the succeeding two seasons. Last year, he appeared in 31 games (23 starts), posting a 4.15 ERA.

“I’ve been throwing since October, all offseason, and it takes a lot of reps,” Ross said during spring training, according to The Detroit News. “I have a unique delivery and with that comes some deception. I’ve had some success. I’ve had the same delivery. It’s a matter of me executing pitches and attacking the strike zone.

“You’ve got to keep learning and work from that. It’s a matter of finding that rhythm and tempo and getting the game speed down. It comes with experience. I’ve been out there struggling before. I just have to keep working and keep getting ready for the season.”