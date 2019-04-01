How to Watch the ‘Veep’ Season 7 Premiere Online

The political satire TV show Veep enters its 7th and final season, premiering March 31, 2019. The short season will consist of just 7 episodes and the series finale will air on May 12, 2019. The usual time slot for the show is 10:30 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 – 10 p.m. CT, but the premiere is set to air on HBO, from 10:35 – 11:06 p.m. ET/PT and 9:35 – 10:06 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still ways to watch the new episodes.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

The premiere episode of the final season is titled “Iowa” and the plot description of what to expect reads, “Former Senator Selina Meyer gets an opportunity to serve as the Vice President of the United States. She tries to prevent various political uproars and juggles her public as well as private life.” Episode 2 is called “Discovery Weekend”. The synopsis of episode 2 this season states, “At an Aspen retreat for rich donors, Selina deals with potential adversaries and allies; Amy’s behavior raises Gary’s suspicions.” And, the third episode is “Pledge”. As for what episode 3 is about, the plot description says, “In the run-up to the first debate, Selina makes a novel campaign proposal; Jonah’s comments create blowback; Dan and Amy take a road trip.” Episode 4, which is titled “South Carolina”, will air on April 21, 2019.

Since 2017, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has fought breast cancer and has beaten the disease. Entertainment Tonight reported that just after winning another Emmy Award for her role on Veep, Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with the illness. The show ended up putting production on hold while its star underwent treatment.

After her cancer battle, Dreyfus’ co-star, Reid Scott, told ET Online, “Honestly, if we never came back to work, as long as she was OK, that’s all we cared about.”

Since wrapping filming for the season, Dreyfus said, “The experience that I’ve had on this show has been sublime, and I consider myself to be very lucky. [It was] really an unsurpassed creative journey. It was a huge labor of love. It took a lot of hard work, I’m not saying it was easy. But at the end of the day, it was just chock-full of joy.”