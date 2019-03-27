How to Watch What We Do in the Shadows Online Without Cable

Based on the 2014 New Zealand horror comedy film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows is a new TV series that premieres Wednesday, March 27, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Preview

This new version of What We Do in the Shadows is generally the same premise as the popular 2014 film of the same name, though the location has moved from New Zealand to Staten Island, where we follow a new group of vampires via the mockumentary style.

Fans of the movie will likely be nervous about the show’s ability to live up to the film. That’s typically the case whenever a cult classic film gets transformed into a TV show. But those fears should mostly be quelled by the presence of Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok director), who wrote, directed and starred in the original film.

The pilot episode was written by Clement and directed by Waitit, while the following three were all directed by Clement. The pair didn’t have much interest in reprising their roles from the movie, but that didn’t mean they didn’t want to continue the world they had created.

“We didn’t mind the idea of [the TV show] existing, but the idea of us doing it was just a lot of work. We don’t like work,” Waititi said. “For a while after we did the film, we were just like, Ugh. Also, we didn’t want to be in it. It’s fun to play a vampire once or twice, but then having to play that character again and again in a TV version, I think would be too much for us. We decided to trick other actors into doing that. Really, it worked out better because it’s still in the same universe as the film. Our characters still exist and they’re still in New Zealand. There’s an opportunity for a crossover. If we ever felt like we wanted to play those characters again, we could.”

Like the movie, the show is centered on vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszio (Matt Berry), who are each paired with a human “familiar.”

“The new cast has wonderful timing and chemistry, and the setting, including a city council meeting in the second episode, proves a fertile ground for vampiric antics,” writes USA Today’s Kelly Lawler.

However, it’s not a complete carbon copy of the movie. There are two new kinds of vampires introduced in the series: an energy vampire, played by Mark Proksch (The Office), and an emotional vampire, played by Vanessa Bayer (Trainwreck).

“The show’s most inspired creation is boarder Colin Robinson, an insidious dullard who’s actually a day-walking “energy vampire,” leeching the vim and vigor from unsuspecting dupes with his Dilbert-like droning,” writes TV Insider’s Matt Roush. “When he meets his match in Vanessa Bayer’s “emotional vampire” Evie, the lethargic battle that ensues is a hoot.”

The first season will consist of 10 episodes.