How to Watch White Sox Games Online Without Cable in 2019

The Chicago White Sox may have lost 100 games last year, giving them their sixth losing season in a row, but with Eloy Jimenez and a handful of other compelling young players, the arrow is pointing up for the future.

During the 2019 season, White Sox games will be televised locally on either NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago Plus or WGN, while other games will sometimes be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching White Sox games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (local markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the White Sox market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching White Sox games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have NBC Sports Chicago (in the White Sox market), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (in the White Sox market) and MLB Network. WGN is not available on PS Vue.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of White Sox games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (if you live in the White Sox market), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (in the White Sox market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network and WGN are not available on Hulu.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of White Sox games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including NBC Sports Chicago (if you live in the White Sox market), NBC Sports Chicago Plus (in the White Sox market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. WGN, MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of White Sox games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the White Sox Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the White Sox television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch White Sox games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

White Sox 2019 Season Preview

The White Sox went 62-100 in 2018, the third-worst record in baseball. They ranked 12th out of 15 AL teams in runs scored (656) and 11th in ERA (4.84), and committed 114 errors, the second-most in the league.

Chicago was one of several teams to pursue All-Star infielder Manny Machado this winter, but ultimately came up short. The Sox offered a deal worth $250 million over eight years, with up to another $100 million in incentives.

The 26-year-old opted instead for a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

“What you try to do in these situations, I believe, is try to balance out the risk and the reward in all these things,” general manager Rick Hahn said in February, according to NBC Sports. “These long-term contracts are obviously complicated. … So it does come down, sometimes, to more than just throw more money on top of it in terms of a guarantee, which is probably the only area someone can argue, ‘Hey you should have been more aggressive in this situation.’

“At the end of the day, we made what we felt was not only a very aggressive offer, a very compelling offer and one that helped balance and represent the risk and the upside for both sides. Didn’t work, which is obviously disappointing. But it does not change the fact that we are going to once again be in this market when the time is right and hopefully, at that time, convert.

“The money will be spent. It might not be spent this offseason, but it will be spent at some point. This isn’t money sitting around waiting to just accumulate interest. It’s money trying to be deployed to put us in best position to win some championships.”

The richest move of their offseason turned out to be inking reliever Kelvin Herrera, a two-time All-Star, to a two-year, $18 million deal.

Regarding fans’ frustrations over the franchise’s unwillingness to up their Machado offer, Ken Williams, the team’s executive vice president, told the Chicago Sun-Times: “With Machado, we extended ourselves as far as we could without jeopardizing what we’re going to need to do in the future.

“People are lost on the fact that on a yearly basis, our offer was more than San Diego’s. The average annual value was $31 [million] and change. So it was about years guaranteed. So there is an argument that could be made that our offer was the better of the two. It certainly had more upside for him. All he had to do was basically stay healthy.”