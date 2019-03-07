WCC Tournament 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The West Coast Conference tournament will take place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Thursday to Tuesday.

All the first-round (Thur, March 7) and second-round (Fri, March 8) games will be on local channels, while the quarterfinals (Sat, March 9), semifinals (Mon, March 11) and championship (Tue, March 12) will all be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPN. Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch every game online:

How to Watch 2019 WCC Tournament Online

First & Second Round: TheW.tv

The two first-round games and two second-round games will both be televised on local networks, but if you don’t have cable or don’t live in those areas, you can watch those games on your computer via TheW.tv.

Quarters, Semis & Championship: Multiple Options

The two quarterfinals will both be on ESPN2, the semifinal games will be on either ESPN or ESPN2, and the championship will be on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both ESPN and ESPN2 on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 WCC Tournament Preview

The tournament champions will get an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, though the No. 1 seed certainly doesn’t need it: Gonzaga won all 16 of their WCC matchups and finished the season as the No. 1 team in the nation.

They closed out the regular season with a second victory over the conference’s No. 2 seed, Saint Mary’s.

The Bulldogs shot just 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) from downtown, but hit 26 of their 39 attempts inside the arc (66.7 percent) in the 69-55 win.

“It came down to defense, tightening up some things,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said, according to the Coeur d’Alene Press. “Every time we missed an assignment in the first half, Saint Mary’s made us pay.

“We got a lot of that straightened out in the second half.”

The Gaels shot just 23-of-57 (40.4 percent) from the field.

“[Gonzaga] is probably the best team I’ve ever coached against,” Saint Mary’s head coach Randy Bennett said, per the Press. “Certainly one of the best. Maybe Gonzaga two years ago, I don’t know.

“We played well, got good shots for a long time, made the right decisions — but they wear you down. They’re so athletic, they keep coming, and you have to work for every good shot.”

Coach Few said Saint Mary’s “probably deserves” an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament should the Gaels not claim the automatic bid in the conference tourney.

“We weren’t perfect tonight, but we were good enough to beat a very good team that was playing very well,” Few said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “They pushed us to a level for 30 minutes and then we were able to respond.

“We beat a good team tonight on the road, a team that probably deserves to be [in the NCAA tournament].”

Bennett feels the same way. After the teams met on Saturday, he pushed back on a reporter who suggested the Gaels needed the automatic bid to reach the big dance, citing the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which has replaced RPI as the NCAA’s metric for determining team strength.

“I would disagree with that,” Bennett said, per the Chronicle. “Our NET ranking’s 39. If they’re going to go off the NET, they’ll probably take the top 45 teams. Why wouldn’t we be in there?”

At 11-5, the Gaels have the same conference record as BYU, but earned the second seed via a third tiebreaker. Saint Mary’s and BYU got swept by Gonzaga and split their season series, so the Gaels’ superior record against fourth-place San Francisco (1-1 to 0-2) was the difference.