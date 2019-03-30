What’s Leaving Hulu in April, 2019?

Hulu is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of April, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of classic films and shows available on the streaming service.

However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Below is a list of what’s leaving Hulu over the month of April. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them!

April 30

A Thousand Junkies

A Walk to Remember

Abduction

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

Bleeding Heart

Born on the Fourth of July

Broadway Danny Rose

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Chaos

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Liberty

Daybreakers

Cake

Delta Farce

Escape from Alcatraz

Field of Dreams

Foolish

Freedomland

Hairspray

He Got Game

Lars and the Real Girl

Marathon Man

Maximum Security

Mississippi Burning

Next Day Air

No Greater Love

Priceless

Revolutionary Road

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Silver

Space Jam

Thelma & Louise

Tomcats

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

Unforgettable

Untamed Heart

Wayne’s World

