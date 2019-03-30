What’s Leaving Hulu in April, 2019?

Hulu is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of April, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of classic films and shows available on the streaming service.
However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
Below is a list of what’s leaving Hulu over the month of April. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them!
April 30
- A Thousand Junkies
- A Walk to Remember
- Abduction
- Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre
- Bleeding Heart
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Broadway Danny Rose
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack II
- Chaos
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Liberty
- Daybreakers
- Cake
- Delta Farce
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Field of Dreams
- Foolish
- Freedomland
- Hairspray
- He Got Game
- Lars and the Real Girl
- Marathon Man
- Maximum Security
- Mississippi Burning
- Next Day Air
- No Greater Love
- Priceless
- Revolutionary Road
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Silver
- Space Jam
- Thelma & Louise
- Tomcats
- Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Unforgettable
- Untamed Heart
- Wayne’s World
