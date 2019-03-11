Wofford vs UNC Greensboro Live Stream: How to Watch Southern Championship Online

The No. 22 ranked Wofford Terriers (28-4; 18-0 in-conference) are set to take on the UNC Greensboro Spartans (28-5; 15-3 in-conference) in the 2018-19 Southern Conference Championship Game at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina on Monday night.

Wofford vs UNC Greensboro Preview

Wofford entered the AP Poll on February 25 following a win against Furman, which improved its overall record at the time to 24-4. It was the first time in the history of the program the Terriers were ranked inside the Top 25.

How Wofford and UNC Greensboro got here:

For Wofford, it was simple. A tough schedule featuring quality opponents and a veteran-laden roster helped the Terriers cruise to an unbeaten Southern record. Senior guard Fletcher Magee, averaging 24-plus points per game in his last three contests, led the Terriers averaging 20.4 PPG this season — he averaged 22.1 PPG in 2017-18.

Although Wofford almost went winless (1-4) against Power Five Conference opponents (11-point losses to North Carolina, Oklahoma and Mississippi State, a 25-point loss against Kansas, and a 20-point victory against South Carolina), the Terriers seeing talented teams often and spread out throughout the season was definitely to their benefit. Head coach Mike Young is currently in his 17th season with the school, and is getting his kids to perform at elite levels at times.

As the conference tournament’s top seed, Wofford easily handled VMI 99-72 on Saturday, followed by a win against No. 4 seed East Tennessee State, 81-72, on Sunday.

UNC Greensboro is attempting to repeat as Southern Conference champions. The Spartans are also attempting to avenge to brutal, blowout, one-sided losses to the Terriers during the regular season; Wofford defeated UNC Greensboro on the road 72-43 on January 10, and again 80-50 at home on February 16. Like Wofford, UNC Greensboro is led by a talented senior guard, Francis Alonso, who is averaging 17 PPG this season.

The Spartans entered the conference tournament as the defacto No. 2 seed despite their strong regular season. UNC Greensboro topped Samford 77-70 on Friday, followed by a much more narrow 66-64 win against Furman on Sunday. Alonso finished with 31 and 19 points in each of those two games respectively.

Last Year’s Southern Conference Championship Game result:

In 2017-18, the Spartans finished with an identical 15-3 record in-conference, moving on to secure an automatic NCAA Tournament berth with a 15-point win against ETSU in the Championship Game. It was also the fourth consecutive season a team that won or earned a share of the conference’s regular-season title also ended up winning its postseason title — ETSU, UNC Greensboro and Furman all finished the regular season 14-4 in 2016-17.

NCAA Tournament History:

Even though Young’s resume has no NCAA Tournament wins, the Terriers have been pesky against their Round of 64 opponents; most recently a 56-53 loss to No. 5 seed Arkansas in 2014-15. The Terriers have made five total NCAA Tournament appearances (2010-11, 2014-15).

UNC Greensboro head coach Wes Miller is currently in his eighth season with the program. The Spartans previously made three NCAA Tournament appearances (1996, 2001, 2018), falling 68-64 to No. 4 seed Gonzaga in the Round of 64.