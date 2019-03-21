Wofford vs Seton Hall: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 7 seed Wofford Terriers will meet the No. 10 seed Seton Hall Pirates in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at about 9:40 p.m. ET (following the conclusion of Kentucky vs Abilene Christian) and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, allowing you to watch every NCAA tournament game.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets). Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, allowing you to watch every March Madness game.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, meaning you can watch every other NCAA tournament game.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Wofford vs Seton Hall Preview

The Terriers have won 20 straight games, the longest active streak in Division I. After going 9-4 in a tough non-conference schedule, they went 18-0 in Southern Conference play then swept their way to the conference tournament title.

“This is a really good basketball team,” Wofford head coach Mike Young said after beating UNC Greensboro 70-58 in the SoCon Tournament finals, according to the Associated Press. “Don’t give me that mid-major stuff and all that garbage. This is what you see. This is a big, talented team that can score and I cannot wait to play again in that great, great tournament.”

Wofford guard Fletcher Magee was named the conference player of the year for a second straight season. This year he broke Stephen Curry’s SoCon record for career 3-pointers made. At 502 triples in his career, he’s three away from setting a new NCAA record.

Magee, a career 43.8 percent 3-point shooter, is making 4.6 treys per game this season and leads the Terriers at 20.5 points per contest.

“I knew about the one kid because it was on social media that he broke Steph Curry’s 3-point record. He’s one hell of a shooter,” Seton Hall guard Myles Powell said, according to the New York Post. “Anybody that can break Steph’s record, or done anything Steph has done, is one hell of an achievement.”

Powell is an accomplished shooter himself. The junior has hit 103 so far this year, the second-most among Big East players. He hoists from distance 8.6 times per game, connecting 36.3 percent of the time, and leads the Pirates in points (22.9) and steals (2) per game.

“[Magee] reminds me a little bit of Myles,” Seton Hall guard Quincy McKnight said, per the Post. “He comes off down screens really hard and he’s always ready to shoot the ball, no matter where he’s at. For him, I don’t think he sees a bad shot because he’s such a great shooter.”

McKnight, a junior, will likely be tasked with defending Magee. In the semifinals of the Big East Tournament, McKnight hounded conference player of the year Markus Howard to 1-of-15 shooting in an 81-79 win over Marquette. In another matchup two weeks earlier, Howard shot 2-of-11 as the Pirates won 73-64.

“That wasn’t the first time I did that to Markus,” McKnight said, per the Post. “I’ve been doing that all year. … It’s something that I take pride in, having guys who are known as scorers and stopping them, and making them take a whole bunch of tough shots throughout the game, and just having them thinking every time they go to the basket that I’m right there.”

The Pirates went 9-9 in the Big East regular season before reaching the tournament finals, where they fell to Villanova.