How to Watch LSU vs Yale Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 3 LSU Tigers will play the No. 14 Yale Bulldogs at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Yale vs LSU Preview

LSU won the SEC regular season title with a 16-2 mark, but they were ousted by the Florida Gators 76-73 in the tournament quarterfinals.

It was the team’s second game after the suspension of head coach Will Wade. He was suspended a day after reports alleged he’d been caught discussing compensation for a recruit in an FBI wiretap.

Sophomore guard Tremont Waters said the coach’s suspension hasn’t distracted the team.

“At the end of the day, people are going to talk regardless,” Waters said, according to the Associated Press. “We heard stuff about this season. We heard stuff today. I personally wasn’t listening for it. I don’t care. We just got to move forward and keep pushing.”

The sophomore averages three steals per game, the second-highest mark in Division I. His 15.1 points and 5.9 assists per contest lead the team.

Yale shared the Ivy League regular season title with Harvard, going 10-4. The Bulldogs avenged a pair of regular losses to the Crimson by besting them 97-85 in the tournament championship, earning the school’s first bid to the NCAA Tournament since they made the second round in 2016.

“There’s just so much going through my mind and my body after what we accomplished,” Yale head coach James Jones said, according to the Yale Daily News. “Before the game, I took a copy from our first practice of this year — September 30th, 8:30 in the morning … Everybody was at the practice early ready to go, bright eyed and bushy-tailed. We started to build it from that point. To get to where we are right now, to realize your goals and what you set out to do, it’s really special. There’s 353 Division I basketball teams and they all want to be in the position that we’re in. It’s just an unbelievable feeling.”

Junior guard Miye Oni averages 17.6 points, 3.5 assists, and two 3-pointers per contest, all team highs. The conference player of the year also grabs 6.3 rebounds and blocks 1.3 shots per game, second on the squad in both categories.

“I tip my hat to Miye because he did something this year that was really quite incredible,” Jones said, per the Yale Daily News. “He was, in almost each major statistical category, in the top ten. We hadn’t seen that in this league since Jeremy Lin did it quite a few years back. He was somebody that did a little bit of everything for us … I think that he looks around at the teammates he has, and he has more confidence in them and our ability to do it. He doesn’t feel like he has to do it on his own.”