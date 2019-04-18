76ers vs Nets Game 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Brooklyn Nets (42-40; 1-1) head home 90 minutes up Interstate-95 to host their first playoff game in four years when they take on Philadelphia 76ers (51-31; 1-1) in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round series at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

76ers vs Nets Game 3 Preview

Brooklyn is the host of a postseason game for the first time since 2015. The Nets, who ferociously jumped out to a 111-102 win in Game 1 on the strength of their bench, faded thanks to the 76ers’ stars in a 145-123 losing effort in Game 2. Only one Nets starter, D’Angelo Russell (16 points) finished the game in double-figures in scoring, while the 76ers had four.

Joel Embiid led the way for the 76ers with a game-high 23 points; Embiid finished with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds, impressively in just 21 minutes. For Embiid, it was his ninth consecutive game with a double-double, after finishing with 22 points and 15 rebounds in a Game 1 loss.

Ben Simmons needed to play better in Game 2 and dictate the tempo for the 76ers early, and he did. Simmons recorded a double-double of his own, adding 18 points — on 8-of-12 shooting — with 12 assists. Tobias Harris added 19 points, while J.J. Redick scored 17; Jimmy Butler, who scored 36 points in Game 1, finished with just seven.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson remains positive, and told reporters the split in the first two games was something his team can use to build more momentum when they return home.

“We go back to Brooklyn. The old story, if you would have told us before we’re splitting here in Philly, I think we’d be happy. But I’m not pleased with the way we presented ourselves. We were below average, quite honestly. One thing about the Brooklyn Nets, they’ve always bounced back and always responded after a game like this and I expect our guys to respond.”

Atkinson used smart rotations and a lackadaisical 76ers effort to out-coach Brett Brown in Game 1. Brown’s team answered his call, returning with a much better effort at Wells Fargo center on Monday.

Tensions will be high following the Flagrant 1 foul Embiid was charged against Jarrett Allen in Game 2. Allen has struggled playing heads up against Embiid in this series, scoring just two points in Game 1 and nine in Game 2.

The perimeter players of the Nets have been effective, but the remainder of the roster, including Rondae Hollis-Jefferson — who scored 15 points in Game 2 after going scoreless in Game 100 will need to make their presences known more in order to sweep Games 3 and 4 at home.