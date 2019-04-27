76ers vs Raptors Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

After relatively easy five-game first-round series wins, the Toronto Raptors (58-24; 4-1) and Philadelphia 76ers (51-31; 4-1) prepare to face off in a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals when the Eastern Conference semifinals begin with Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

76ers vs Raptors Game 1 Preview

After blowing Game 1 in spectacular Raptors-like fashion, the Atlantic Division champions recovered to win four straight games against the Orlando Magic with relative ease. Similarly, the 76ers looked flat in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets only to rally for four consecutive wins of their own. The coaching matchup between Raptors’ Nick Nurse and 76ers’ Brett Brown will be fascinating to watch throughout the series.

Why? Brown could very well be coaching for his job. Philadelphia was 1-3 against Toronto this season. The 76ers’ lone victory against the Raptors this season was back on Dec. 22, without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. The regular-season series and record is totally lopsided, being one-sided dominance by the Raptors since the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

76ers guard JJ Redick told reporters during the week that the remainder of the team has to adjust their play style if they want any chance of hanging with the favored Raptors in this series.

“You can certainly look at the roster turnover and not make much of the regular season. But I think there’s certain philosophies that we’ve got to be better at. The main one I think is, just take care of the basketball. They’re long, athletic, and they play at times a swarming style of defense. You saw that at times during the Orlando series. We’ve got to be good with that. We’ve got to take care of the basketball.”

Since the last meeting between the Raptors and 76ers, Tobias Harris was acquired before the Trade Deadline. Harris has given Philadelphia a scoring jolt since arriving, stepping up with 29- and 24-point performances in Game 3 and Game 4 against the Nets respectively while the status of All-Star Joel Embiid remained up in the air with his knee injury.

Embiid is officially not listed on the Raptors’ injury report, and is set to play in Game 1:

The Raptors start Round 2 tomorrow vs Joel Embiid & the 76'ers.#ThePlaybook @SatiarShah @jawnjang talk to @BenGolliver next about the East & if the Warriors title grip could be loosening.https://t.co/mDLZc4njsd pic.twitter.com/D7vqTr9ldi — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) April 26, 2019

Embiid will get a heavy dose of Marc Gasol, while teammate Ben Simmons will likely be tasked with figuring out Kyle Lowry. Leonard could likely be matched up on Simmons at times during this series, but could draw Jimmy Butler more early on to dictate the tempo. Backup OG Anunoby, known for his perimeter defense and a key part of the Raptors’ bench, remains out for this series and indefinitely after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on April 11.