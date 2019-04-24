AC Milan vs Lazio Coppa Italia Live Stream: How to Watch 2nd Leg in US

AC Milan will host SS Lazio at San Siro on Wednesday for the second leg of the sides’ Coppa Italia semi-final.

AC Milan vs Lazio 2nd Leg Preview

These sides played to a scoreless draw in the first leg at the Stadio Olimpico back on February 26.

They met again on April 13 in Serie A play. AC Milan claimed a 1-0 victory over Le Aquile at San Siro in a crucial match for Champions League positioning.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie connected on a penalty kick in the 79th minute. After the final whistle, the squads had a heated scuffle on the pitch.

“I even gave myself a thigh strain running over to calm everyone down,” AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso told DAZN, according to Reuters.

“I was on the bench, I saw some words were flying between the sets of players. The important thing is that it ends there.

“When I was a player, this sort of thing fired me up, but now I see it with different eyes and am too old for that.

“Plus, if I launch a slap, I’m very likely to get one back and they’ve all been to the gym more than me.”

The victory kept Il Diavolo in the fourth and final Champions League slot on the Serie A table, at the time six points ahead of Lazio.

“We already showed a week ago that we’re picking ourselves up from an ugly period and today we battled, we did well to have courage and create problems,” Gattuso said, per Reuters.

“Lazio are always a tough team to face, they are a physical, fast and technical team.

“Compliments to the guys, now we must rediscover consistency. I only ask my players to fight for the shirt, not for me, it is the history of the club that will endure.”

Disappointing Results

Each team suffered a painful blow to their Champions League aspirations in their most recent match.

On Saturday, three days after a 2-0 victory over Udinese, Lazio fell to last-place Chievo Verona 2-1 at home. They’re now eighth in Serie A, four points behind AC Milan in the fourth spot, with five league fixtures remaining.

The referee sent Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic off in the 34th minute for kicking Chievo striker Mariusz Stepinski in the rear end out of frustration.

Chievo then scored twice in a two-minute span early in the second half. Striker Felipe Caicedo drew Lazio within one in the 67th minute, but neither side would find the back of the net again.

“The past two days, we talked about how we had to keep our concentration high,” Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi said, according to The Laziali. “We did not approach the game well and it was spoiled by the red card to Milinkovic-Savic — a naivety that cost us the game.”

It was Chievo’s second win of the campaign.

While not quite as discouraging, AC Milan drew 1-1 against Parma, who sit seven points out of the relegation zone, in their lone match since besting Lazio.

“I expected more,” Gattuso said, according to Reuters. “In the first half, we were lethargic, they were compact and we couldn’t find any space.”

AC Milan now hold a one-point edge on AS Roma for Serie A’s final Champions League spot.