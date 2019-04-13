AC Milan vs Lazio Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free in US

AC Milan will host Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for a crucial Serie A fixture on Saturday.

AC Milan vs Lazio Preview

AC Milan cling to the final Champions League slot in Serie A. With 52 points through 31 games, they hold a tie-breaker over fifth-place Atalanta, and sit one and two points, respectively, over AS Roma and Lazio.

Lazio have played 30 games to this point.

“The match is still worth only three points, but Lazio has a game in hand and we could end up tied in fourth place,” Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s a vital match, it’s like a final, and we must take home all three points if we want to stay in the Champions League race.”

AC Milan have not won in four matches, drawing once and falling thrice, all in Serie A play.

“We have to focus on playing football and winning games,” Milan defender and captain Alessio Romagnoli said, per AP. “There are seven matches left, one against a direct rival, a very strong side, and we have to build on our performance against Juventus (an encouraging 2-1 defeat) and get the three points. … We have to play a great game to bounce back.”

After losing three straight fixtures, Lazio are riding a seven-match unbeaten streak, winning four matches and drawing three.

All those matches, save for a Coppa Italia draw with AC Milan to open the stretch of good form, came in Serie A play.

“Right now we must continue on this path: we are doing well, but it’s not over yet,” Lazio midfielder and captain Senad Lulic told the Lazio Style Channel after a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan on March 31, according to The Laziali. “We still have so many matches to play, but by playing together we can go very far.”