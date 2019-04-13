Alabama Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch A-Day 2019 Online

The 2019 Alabama Crimson Tide Spring Game takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. Alabama (14-1; SEC Champion) reached its fourth straight National Championship Game last season, losing 44-16 to the Clemson Tigers.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN2 via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

2019 Alabama Spring Game Preview

Head coach Nick Saban, who has won five National Championships with Alabama since being hired in 2007, is coaching in his 13th annual spring game. The average attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium for each spring game during Saban’s tenure is 79,900, with the largest single-game audience (92,310) coming back in 2011, the most in the nation during that span.

Alabama’s selling point for this spring remains obvious; Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa is coming off a season in which he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who is now projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The third-year junior from Hawaii finished with a remarkable 43-to-six touchdown to interception ratio last season and 3,966 yards, while adding 190 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The player Tagovailoa won the starting job from, Jalen Hurts, will no longer be with the Crimson Tide. The senior announced in January his intent to transfer to Oklahoma for this upcoming season to play under head coach Lincoln Riley.

On Thursday, Saban announced three players have been ruled out for Saturday. Linebackers Terrell Lewis (knee) and Ben Davis (lower leg), offensive lineman Jedrick Wills (ankle) are the trio of Crimson Tide players who have been ruled out because of injury. Tight end Major Tennison (concussion) is also questionable, according to Saban.

In addition, other storylines from the game will be how a revamped defense performs. To start, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi agreed to leave the program back in January, as he was hired away to the NFL and will join the Cleveland Browns and head coach Freddie Kitchens’ staff next season. Prior to Lupoi, Jeremy Pruitt would move on to become the head coach at Tennessee, marking the third consecutive season Saban will enter the regular season with a new defensive coordinator.

Half the defense from last season’s team is gone. Most notable, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who was the anchor in the middle for the Crimson Tide defense. The 6-foot-4, 295 pound redshirt sophomore finished last season with 45 solo tackles and eight sacks, and declared for the 2019 NFL Draft back on January 11; Williams is projected to be selected in the top five, the second defensive lineman following Ohio State’s Nick Bosa.