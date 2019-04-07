Baylor vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s National Championship Online

In a battle of No. 1 seeds, the Baylor Bears (36-1; Big 12 Conference tournament champion) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (35-3; ACC tournament champion) in the Women’s College Basketball National Championship Game on Sunday night from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Baylor vs Notre Dame Preview

Baylor, the top-overall seed in the 2018-19 Women’s NCAA Tournament, and Notre Dame are almost mirror images of each other. In addition to each team’s naturally suffocating defensive style, both teams are strong inside the paint; Notre is No. 1 in the nation in paint points per game this season with 50.3, while Baylor sits at No. 2 with 46.1.

The Bears are led by 6-foot-7 center Kelani Brown (15.7 points, 8.1 rebounds per game; 61% FG), and 6-foot-4 power forward Lauren Cox (13.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 52% FG). Brown and Cox are a formidable inside-outside duo, on both ends of the floor.

Baylor was sixth in the nation in points per 100 possessions (113.1), and second in the country in points per 100 possessions against (76.4). Baylor was 3rd in the nation in FG% (50.3) and 1st in opponent FG % against (31.4). In addition, Baylor was second in the nation in total rebounds per game (47.6) and first in rebound rate (61.6%).

But, wait; there is more! The Bears allowed the fewest rebounds per game (29.7) and lowest rebound rate in the nation (38.4%), while also finishing first in assists per game (22.5); led by Chloe Jackson, who averaged 5.3 per game. Baylor also led the nation in blocks per game (7.2) and block rate (20.7%) — no big deal.

The Fighting Irish are led by Arike Ogunbowale (21.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.9 APG, 35% from three-point range) and Jackie Young (15.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 5.1 APG). Notre Dame was third in points per 100 possessions (117.5), and first on FG % (51.6).

Moving on, Notre Dame was fourth in the nation in assists, averaging 20.6 per game; fourth in the nation in rebounds (44.4 per game) and rebounds rate (56.7%), led by 6-foot-4 center Jessica Shephard (16.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.2 APG). Notre Dame are the defending champs thanks in large part to Ogunbowale, who hit an epic shot against Connecticut in the Final Four last year, and another in the title game against Mississippi State.

Unlike last year, Notre Dame will have 6-foot-3 power forward Brianna Turner (14.4 PPG, 7.5 RPG), who missed most of the season last year with a torn ACL, and who is undoubtedly Notre Dame’s best defender (2.8 blocks per game). Turner will play a big role in trying to slow down Baylor’s interior of Brown and Cox.

Baylor (2005, 2012) and Notre Dame (2001, 2018) have each won two National Championships in program history. This will be the third straight National Championship Game that doesn’t feature UConn, and second straight with Notre Dame; Mississippi State reached back-to-back title games before falling to South Carolina in 2017, and Notre Dame last year.