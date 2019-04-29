Blazers vs Nuggets Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Two Northwest Division foes prepare to face off in the Mile High City, as the Denver Nuggets (54-28; 4-3) host the Portland Trail-Blazers (53-29; 4-1) to begin their Western Conference Semifinals series at Pepsi Center on Monday night.

Entering Monday’s matchup, the Nuggets won the regular-season series against the Trail Blazers 3-1.

Blazers vs Nuggets Game 1 Preview

https://youtu.be/uuej_JCOJb4

Denver comes off a hard-fought seven-game series against the San Antonio Spurs in the First Round, culminating in a 90-86 Game 7 victory. It was the first time the No. 2 seed Nuggets advanced beyond the opening round in 10 years.

No. 3 seed Portland, on the other hand, needed just five games to dispatch the Oklahoma City Thunder, following a quick four-game early exit in last year’s postseason at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nuggets’ most recent appearance in the Western Conference Finals back in 2009 (against the Los Angeles Lakers) is more recent than the Trail-Blazers’ last appearance in 2000 (coincidentally also against the Lakers).

Damian Lillard has undoubtedly been the best player so far for the Trail-Blazers (possibly the entire NBA as well). Lillard already has a 50-point performance against the Thunder, and his Steph Curry-range three-point shot over Paul George in Game 5 sealed a walk-off 118-115 victory on home court, and some of the best internet memes of 2019 so far.

Nikola Jokic has been a machine for the Nuggets, while others— most notably Jamal Murray — have been more inconsistent. Jokic’s first round, which included several standout performances from the dark horse Most Valuable Player candidate, one of which was a 43-point effort (one assist shy of a triple-double) in a Game 6 loss against the Spurs, was almost as strong as Lillard’s; and to a lesser extent CJ McCollum, who averaged an impressive 24 points per game against the Thunder.

This time around, however, Portland doesn’t have home court. Also, Trail-Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has never been to the Conference Finals with this core group of players. But it’s okay, because Nuggets head coach Mike Malone, who has improved his overall record each season since joining the Nuggets, and is on the precipice just like his counterpart, has never been there, either.

Veterans played a big factor in the Spurs’ near upset in Round 1. The Nuggets lack the veteran depth the Spurs do, but boast players like Paul Millsap (and Isiah Thomas, who hasn’t played in the playoffs) who have performed well in the playoffs. Millsap told reporters after the Nuggets’ Game 7 win on Saturday:

“We’re prepared, we’ve been prepared for them all year. I think we’ve got a pretty good scout on them. Damian Lillard’s on a tear right now. Try to cut his water off and calm him down is going to be key for us.”

Several matchups are intriguing, particularly the backcourts. Murray and Gary Harris were inconsistent against San Antonio, as opposed to the Lillard-McCollum duo against Oklahoma City. In addition, Portland got big minutes from Enes Kanter at center against the Thunder, but the 7-foot former No. 3 overall pick sustained a shoulder injury in Game 5, which might become a problem; that, and Kanter’s inability to defend for lengthy stretches. Jokic is already hard to stop, and Trail-Blazers starter Jusuf Nurkic was injured before the playoffs began, which means Stotts will need to rely on Zach Collins and Meyers Leonard to provide the team more minutes in this series.