Blazers vs Thunder Game 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Oklahoma City Thunder (49-33; 1-2) battled to earn their first win against the Portland Trail Blazers (53-29; 2-1) in their Western Conference First Round series on Friday night. With the Trail Blazers still leading 2-1, Game 4 takes place from Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday night.

Blazers vs Thunder Game 4 Preview

After losing the four regular-season meetings, the Trail Blazers quickly jumped out to a 2-0 series lead on the backs of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Those two once again kept Portland alive and well for the better part of Game 3 — Lillard with a team-high 32 points and McCollum with 21 points — but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma City put the bow on its first victory of the First Round. Only one other Trail Blazer finished Game 3 scoring in double-figures: Enes Kanter, who had 19 points in 29 minutes.

Russell Westbrook, who scored only 14 points in Game 2, despite playing much more reeled in and smartly in the first two games, led the way for the Thunder in Game 3 with a game-high 33 points, while adding 111 assists for a double-double. Westbrook’s emotions once again showed on the court, but he was able to remain level-headed down the stretch in the 120-108 win.

Paul George has’t looked totally like his usual self this series, but still managed 22 points, despite shooting 3-of-16 from the floor (14-of-17 from the free-throw line). Oklahoma City also received important secondary efforts from Jerami Grant (18 points) and backup Dennis Schroder (17 points).

Steven Adams scored 10 points in Game 3. All five of Adams’ field goals in Game 3 were assisted by Westbrook. Four of Grant’s field goals were assisted by Westbrook as well. Adams told reporters after the game how much the Thunder believe in their star player.

“Russ knows exactly what he’s doing, whether it’s giving me confidence early in the game or just finding me. Russ does a great job of controlling the tempo, controlling the team.”

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan received a better shooting performance from his team in Game 3. Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts saw his team get away from a few things that benefited them in Game 1 and Game 2, including allowing players like Grant to feast more easily — thanks to Westbrook.

“We don’t want to give wide-open looks, and I thought Grant had some wide-open looks. So we have to do a better job of rotating or at least contesting them.”

Like the Thunder in Game 3, the Trail Blazers secondary scorers need to come alive again in order to steal a road game and earn the opportunity to close out the series in Portland.

Portland Trail Blazers not concerned about Oklahoma City Thunder’s antics, will ‘use it as fuel for Game 4’ of NBA playoffs https://t.co/XAz2xiXLWV pic.twitter.com/N8Agv2ZxDm — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) April 20, 2019

At some point in this series it is entirely possible that Westbrook, Thunder teammates, and/or Lillard and Trail Blazers teammates go to blows. The tension is palpable, and several words, a few rather unpleasantry, were exchanged on Friday night. For now, “hopefully” everybody can play with much cooler heads heading into a pivotal Game 4 in Oklahoma City.