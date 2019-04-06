Blue Grass Stakes 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 95th running of the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, will take place on Saturday.

Post time for the race is scheduled for 6:23 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network (Saturday’s Wood Memorial and Santa Anita Derby will also be shown live on the same broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Network on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC Sports Network is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Wood Memorial on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race (and other events) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC Sports Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Wood Memorial on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Wood Memorial on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 Blue Grass Stakes Preview

Vekoma comes in as a steep favorite at 9-5 odds on the morning line, according to BookMaker, leading a massive field of 14 horses.

The Gatsas Stable and R. A. Hill Stable horse will start the race second from the inside.

“I’d rather be down on the inside than outside,” trainer George Weaver said, according to Paulick Report. “He’s got enough tactical speed so the 2 post should work well for us. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do. The horse is training real well. I’m here in my home state. I’d love to get it done for everybody.”

Vekoma’s got three races under his belt, winning his debut at Belmont Park in September and the one-mile Grade 3 Nashua Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack in November, then taking third at the Grade 2 Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park in March.

“He’s still learning about us, and we’re still learning about him,” Weaver said, according to BloodHorse. “But he’s been training well in preparation for this start.”

The trainer added: “Growing up in Louisville as a student of the Derby, I’d prefer he have more seasoning, be battled-hardened. That can be helpful in a race like the Derby — a lightly raced horse like Justify winning that race is truly special.”

Trainer Ken McPeek, a two-time Blue Grass winner, will run Signalman (8-1). The horse, who turned 3 on March 20, has had six starts. He’s won twice, including at the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes on November 24.

McPeek expressed concern regarding the size of the field.

“I’m surprised (it is a field of 14). I think there are some horses that are taking some big shots, and I hope that doesn’t get in my horse’s way to get a chance to run his race,” McPeek said, per BloodHorse. “He needs points — he needs to be third or better. I’m pretty confident he can do that, but if he gets behind traffic with a horse that doesn’t belong, that’s kind of what you have to deal with. But he beat a 14-horse field at Churchill in the Kentucky Jockey Club. This horse can overcome a lot, and he’s doing extremely well, too.”

Win Win Win, with three wins and five places in five starts, has the second-best morning line odds at 7-2. He’ll run out of post 8.

“I guess that (post) is OK,” trainer Michael Trombetta said, per Paulick Report. “A lot of people don’t want to be way outside and others don’t want to be stuck inside.”