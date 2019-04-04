Bucks vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Philadelphia 76ers (49-29) host the Milwaukee Bucks (58-20), the best team in the Eastern Conference), at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night as both teams prepare for the final four games of their regular seasons.

Bucks vs 76ers Preview

The 76ers prepare for the second night of a back-to-back stretch. Philadelphia fell to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday after rookie Trae Young put in a sensational 33-point, 12-assist, seven-rebound performance at home. Ben Simmons led the way for Philly with 15 points; he also finished with 15 assists for a double-double, while adding eight rebounds.

Milwaukee comes off a 131-121 win against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday. The Bucks stormed out to an early 35-13 lead, but the Nets fought back to take the lead at one point, before a 40-point fourth quarter effort sealed the victory.

The Bucks not only own the best record against Eastern conference opponents (38-11), but the best road record (26-14) as well. Under first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer, a front-runner for this season’s NBA Coach of the Year, the Bucks have already improved on a 44-38 record from last season, and can lock up the No. 1 seed and homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference with two wins in their final four games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who returned from an ankle injury to score 28 points in the win against the Nets, is also near the top of the NBA Most Valuable Player discussion, along with Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden. Harden, last season’s MVP, is making a push following Houston’s up-and-down first half, but the Greek Freak is only .5 Wins Shares (13.8) behind Harden’s 2018-19 total (14.3); per 48 minutes, Antetokounmpo (.288) has the edge on Harden (.251).

To nobody’s surprise, The Greek Freak also leads the Bucks in points (27.4) and rebounds (12.5) per game this season. The 76ers’ leading scorer and rebounder, Joel Embiid (27.5 PPG, 12.7 RPG), might still be out because of a lingering injury

Embiid missed the Atlanta game, which was the third consecutive contest he missed for Philadelphia. 76ers head coach Brett Brown confirmed Embiid will have his knee re-evaluated on Thursday, and that there is no immediate timetable for the All-Star center’s return.

Forward Jimmy Butler, who sat out one game (back tightness), returned Wednesday and scored 16 points in the loss. Redick finished a team-high 30 points, and the team’s other Trade Deadline acquisition Tobias Harris finished with 21 points. The 76ers’ Achilles Heel came at the charity stripe, where they missed 16 of 38 total free-throw attempts, including a combined 10 from Butler and Simmons.