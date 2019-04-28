Celtics vs Bucks Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Boston Celtics at the Fiserv Forum for Game 1 of the squads’ second-round matchup in the NBA playoffs.

Celtics vs Bucks Game 1 Preview

The Bucks won an NBA-leading 60 games in 2018-19, then swept the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs with an average margin of victory of 23.75 points.

“It’s a good night for Milwaukee,” head coach Mike Budenholzer said after Game 4, according to ESPN. “It’s a good night for the Bucks.”

The series victory was Milwaukee’s first in 18 years.

“I remember our first playoff series (in 2015),” Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said, according to the Associated Press. “Chicago, the last game, Game 6, they beat us by 50 or something insane. But where we were and where we are right now, it’s been an unbelievable journey.”

The Bucks improved by 16 wins in Budenholzer’s first season at the helm.

“You want a coach to get on you — not all the time — but he also lifts you up at the same time,” point guard Eric Bledsoe said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “He don’t bash you to the media. He’ll say how he feels and what happened in the game, but he’ll take accountability himself. He comes into film sometimes saying, ‘It’s my fault, it’s not always you guys’ fault. As coaches, it’s our fault, too.’”

In the 2018-19 regular season, Milwaukee ranked first in points per game (118.1), 2-point field goal percentage (56.5 percent), defensive rebounds per game (40.4), total rebounds per game (49.7), defensive rating (105.2), defensive field goal percentage (43.3 percent), defensive 2-point field goal percentage (47.9 percent), defensive effective field goal percentage (50.3), and free throws allowed per game (15.1).

“I think something that’s very special about our group that hopefully maybe is an advantage for our group, the way they genuinely care about each other, the way they genuinely get along,” Budenholzer said, per the Journal Sentinel. “I certainly believe it; I think a lot of people believe that what happens off the court carries on the court vice versa. Anything we can do to foster that we believe in it.”

The Celtics, after winning 49 games in the regular season, also swept in the first round, making quick work of the Victor Oladipo-less Indiana Pacers.

Now they’ll be tasked with stopping the 24-year-old Antetokounmpo, who made a strong MVP case this season by averaging 27.7 points on 57.8 percent shooting, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

“The bottom line is if you go downhill with the force and speed that he does, there’s going to be moments where he charges,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said, according to The Boston Globe. “There’s also going to be moments where he draws blocking fouls and scores and-ones. He does that a lot more than he charges. You’d better not let him get that head of steam very often, because you might get a charge occasionally but he’s going to score a lot more and-ones. I just think ultimately you have to be able to move your feet. You have to be able to guard with pride. You have to be able to do all that. But nobody can do that by themselves against him.”