Celtics vs Bucks Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of their second-round series in the NBA playoffs.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of TNT on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

TNT is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TNT.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TNT, but if you plan on keeping Vue for the rest of the NBA playoffs, you can get the “Core” bundle (65-plus channels, including ESPN, TNT and NBA TV) for $10 off your first two months right now.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Celtics vs Bucks Game 2 Preview

The Celtics took Game 1 on Sunday, holding the Bucks to 31-of-89 (34.8 percent) shooting from the field.

“It was one of the toughest losses we’ve ever had, all season, especially at home,” Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo said after the 112-90 defeat, according to the Associated Press.

The MVP candidate struggled from the the field, connecting on seven of his 21 shots for 22 points, adding eight rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal.

“Our focus was to make sure that we just made it tough on him every time, just making sure he earned everything he got,” Celtics big man Al Horford said, per AP. “I felt like we did a pretty good job of that.”

In the regular season, Antetokounmpo ranked third in the NBA with 27.7 points per game, shooting 57.8 percent.

“As great as he’s been, he hasn’t been perfect every night,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said, per AP. “He’s hard on himself, so there will probably be some point where I put my arms around him and tell him, ‘You’re going to be great.'”

Boston went 47-of-87 (54 percent) from the field, led by Kyrie Irving’s 26 points. Antetokounmpo told reporters Milwaukee wouldn’t make any drastic changes after the series opener.

“Definitely not,” the 24-year-old said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing all year. I think there should be no change at all. Why should there be a change after a game that we lost?

“We should not be the team that makes the adjustment even though we lost the first game. We’re just going to come out and play our hardest, see how Game 2 goes. If it doesn’t go well for us, then you can think about adjusting. But right now, we’re not adjusting nothing. We’re just going to be us.”

Malcolm Brogdon Update

A torn right plantar fascia has kept Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon out since March 15. Before the series, Budenholzer said Brogdon would miss the first two games then be reevaluated, but the coach offered a positive update on Monday.

“He continues to get better,” Budenholzer said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “No setback as we go day-to-day. He went longer and harder today, so I think we’re all hopeful he comes in tomorrow feeling good. He looks a lot like Malcolm that we’ve known.

“He’s very keen. … I think he and I are very much on the same page. He’s very much on the same page with the medical. We’ll see how these four, five days — now we’re three or four into them — and evaluate him at that point and assess what the next step is.”

The 26-year-old averaged 15.6 points per game during the regular season, good for fourth on the Bucks.