Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Looking to extend their unbeaten streak to three games, the Chicago Fire will host the winless Vancouver Whitecaps at SeatGeek Stadium on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

After their first three matches of the season saw them lose two and draw another at home against Orlando City (the only team to finish below them in the East last season), the Chicago Fire have bounced back nicely over the last couple of weeks. They took advantage of an own goal en route to a 1-0 win against the New York Red Bulls, and then they earned their first away point of the season in a back-and-forth 2-2 affair against Toronto last week.

Overall, the Fire have just five points through five matches, which has them sitting in eighth place in the East. It’s certainly nothing to get overly excited about, but there have also been some positive signs. And with just six offensive goals compared to 8.3 xGoals (expected goals), they’ve been a little bit unlucky on the attacking side thus far.

Moreover, once Nicolas Gaitan gets fully acclimated into the squad, they should be even better. Gaitan, who signed with the club less than a month ago, has appeared in just two matches and hasn’t yet started a game.

“Talent-wise, he’s probably one of the most talented players that’s ever played in [MLS],” Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic said about Gaitan after the signing was made complete in March. “He’s going to raise the level of the league as well as the competition in our team and that’s something we expect to be of huge importance.”

As for Vancouver, there are have been fewer promising signs in the early season.

The Whitecaps are winless through five matches, securing just one draw at home against the Seattle Sounders a couple weeks ago. They are one of just two teams (Portland Timbers) with a single point, though their minus-five goal differential is “only” the fifth-worst in the league, so there’s that.

Still, they’re remaining positive.

“A couple teams have shown in the past that it doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish,” midfielder Felipe said.

Added head coach Marc Dos Santos: “The players we have here are very talented. I have to make sure we become a team and that every player rises because of the quality of the collective.”

Vancouver won the lone head-to-head match between these teams last season, prevailing 3-2 at home behind a brace from the now Coloardo Rapids forward Kei Kamara. In the last matchup at SeatGeek Stadium, the Fire rolled to a 4-0 thrashing in July 2017.