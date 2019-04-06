Club Tijuana vs Club America Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Club Tijuana will host Club America at Estadio Caliente in Liga MX play on Saturday.

Preview

These sides met on Tuesday in a Copa MX semi-final match, with America pounding the Xolos 4-0 for the right to meet FC Suarez in the final. Forward Henry Martin found the back of the net in the 85th and 87th minutes (the latter via a penalty kick) and midfielders Jose Hernandez and Nicolas Benedetti tallied first-half goals.

Club America, the Apertura 2018 winners, sit in fourth place in the Clausura, with 22 points through 12 games. Tijuana have 19 points in 12 matches, fighting for a top-eight spot in the Liguilla.

America to Keep Renato Ibarra

Midfielder Renato Ibarra has been a consistent presence for America, starting in 20 games for his side in 2018-19 and subbing into five more, notching a pair of goals and six assists.

On Friday, America manager Miguel Herrera announced Ibarra and the team are working on a new contract to keep the Ecuador international with the Eagles.

“This will have a happy ending for everyone because both sides are in the best position to get along and continue this relationship,” Herrera said, according to Onefootball.

“We are all happy with how Renato has performed. From the beginning of the season, we sought to speak with his agent but everything has taken a long time because that’s the way negotiations are.

“He is happy.

“Our team has managed to understand that balance is the most important thing. We are solid and we are staying strong.”

Before joining the team in 2016, the 28-year-old Ibarra spent five years with Dutch side Vitesse.

Fabian Castillo Happy to Be Reunited With Oscar Pareja

Forward Fabian Castillo joined Tijuana in July 2018. In November, the team signed boss Oscar Pareja, who managed Castillo for two and a half seasons when both were with FC Dallas of MLS.

Castillo left that squad midway through the 2016 season to join Turkish side Trabzonspor. In 38 games in Turkey, the Colombian scored just three goals; he scored 34 times in 159 appearances during his five and a half seasons in Dallas.

“I’m really thankful to God for giving me this position, the return,” Castillo said, according to Goal. “I was in a tough time in my career, I was a bit confused about what I really wanted and what I really could give to Xolos. Fortunately, (Pareja) arrived, and I think I’m rediscovering my level.”

“I’m really thankful for the opportunities he’s given to me, and I have to respond to the confidence with good results and by supporting the team.”

Castillo has three goals in 19 appearances this season.