Denver vs UMass Live Stream: How to Watch Frozen Four Online

The Denver Pioneers and the UMass Minutemen will play in the Frozen Four at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday for a berth to the national championship.

Denver vs UMass Preview

Denver, the 2017 champions, rode a pair of Filip Larsson shutouts to the Frozen Four, topping Ohio State 2-0 in the regional semifinals before taking down American International 3-0.

“We beat a really good hockey team tonight,” Pioneers head coach David Carle said after the win over AIC, according to the athletic department’s website. “I’m really proud of our players and how they’ve come together this year. The things we’ve been through from the start of the year, and everything that was said about us, to get to this point has been a lot of growth and has been them in the room believing in one another to push each other to get better every day and every week. I’m very proud of our group, and I’m excited for our program to be heading back to the Frozen Four again.”

Senior forward Colin Staub opened the scoring with just over four minutes remaining in the second period, banging home a feed from sophomore forward Ryan Barrow.

“The puck bounced out and Ryan Barrow was able to kind of capitalize on that turnover,” Staub said, according to the Duluth News Tribune. “He was driving to the net and I just tried to find a quiet area in the house there. He was able to find me. I didn’t even look at the net, I just tried to get it off as quick as I can.”

The Minutemen have their own freshman goalkeeper named Filip — Filip Lindberg — and he’s also posted a pair of shutouts in the tournament, steering his side to 4-0 wins over Harvard and Notre Dame.

“That was maybe as complete a game that we’ve played this year, and this weekend I thought we were outstanding for 120 minutes,” UMass head coach Greg Carvel said after besting the Fighting Irish, according to the athletic department’s website. “I thought we controlled the play for two complete games. The team obviously responded well from the loss last weekend at [Boston College], which was discouraging, but this group has had a common purpose and it goes deeper than the team, it’s through our whole university. We knew we had a good team this year, we proved a lot of things throughout the year. But we always felt that people were waiting for us to trip and stumble and fall and we kind of did that at BC last weekend, but this weekend we redeemed ourselves. I’m extremely proud of this group, staff, players, administration, this is a first for our program and we didn’t stumble into this, we knocked the door down, and we’re headed to the Frozen Four flying high.”