Gastelum vs Adesanya Live Stream: How to Watch Online

UFC 236

Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya will fight for the UFC interim middleweight title in the co-main event at UFC 236, to be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday.

Gastelum vs Adesanya Preview

The fight will take place six years to the day after Gastelum launched his UFC career with a victory over Uriah Hall in The Ultimate Fighter 17 Finale.

“Go back and look at my post-fight interview from that finale fight and I was just bawling my eyes out,” Gastelum said, according to Yahoo Sports. “It meant a lot. It changed my life forever. And that date — 4-13-13 — means a lot to me because it changed my life forever. It only makes sense to me that six years later, on that exact date, I will be having a belt around my waist.”

Gastelum (15-3, 10-3 in UFC) was scheduled to fight for the middleweight title at UFC 234 in February, but champion Robert Whittaker fell ill after weigh-in and required emergency surgery, forcing him to pull out of the fight.

“I get sick just thinking about it,” Gastelum said, per Yahoo Sports. “Honestly, my stomach just turned. It was gut-wrenching, man. It really was. All your intentions, all your energies, all your thoughts, all your emotions are invested in this one goal on this one date. And then, it’s just taken from you on the day of the fight.”

He added: “When things happened, when [Whittaker] pulled out of the fight, it was hard to see the bigger picture. But now, slowly, the bigger picture is unveiling itself and I believe things happen for a reason. When I got offered the fight on April the 13th, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this has to be some sort of a sign.’ That date is really special for me and it means a lot for me to be fighting on that day. Man, it’s going to be hard to beat me on that day.”

Adesanya entered the UFC with an 11-0 professional MMA record. In the 14 months since, he’s swept his five fights, securing three performance of the night bonuses and a fight of the night bonus.

He most recently bested Anderson Silva via unanimous at UFC 234.

“It was a beautiful display of martial arts technique,” Adesanya said of the win, according to UFC.com. “It was a battle of the brains and it was beautiful to be part of and it was cool just to share the space with him.”

He’s also topped Derek Brunson (knees and punches), Brad Tavares (decision), Marvin Vettori (decision), and Rob Wilkinson (punches).

Adesanya told UFC.com: “I always bring something different, so my advice to people when they watch me is expect the unexpected.”