Geico 500 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 2019 Geico 500 will take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Geico 500 Preview

Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 winner, claimed pole position on Saturday, his 29th birthday.

“This is a great starting position,” Dillon said, according to Motorsport.com. “Starting position is one thing but finishing the race tomorrow is the big thing. We’ve got to go out there and gain as many points as we can.

“The great thing is we have a fast car. So, we just need to keep this momentum building.”

Dillon posted an average lap speed of 192.544 mph in the final round of qualifying, edging Aric Almirola, who posted a time of 192.131 mph. Almirola won at Talladega in the 1000Bulbs.com 500 in October.

“I took a different approach (in the final round) getting up to speed and I think it helped it jump up there a little bit more to get (Almirola),” Dillon said, per Motorsport.com. “I hope that’s what it was.”

“I think the race is going to be wild. You can get such big runs on the guy in front of you. You better hope that the guy behind you getting that run makes a good move and doesn’t take you out of the race.”

The Geico 500 will mark the first race with NASCAR’s new rules at Talladega and Daytona. Horsepower-reducing restrictor plates have been replaced with tapered spacers, and cars’ rear spoilers have been raised.

“I mean, Talladega is the unpredictable,” Brad Keselowksi said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s a lot of what defines it, a lot of the allure of it. It’s always been a bit of a mysterious track. The odds here are higher than anywhere else. It’s hard to quantify, and I would say with everything that continues to change and how dynamic it is with the rules and the cars and the drivers, there’s very much an opportunity for that again.”

Keselowski has won at Talladega five times. His Penske teammate Joey Logano has won there three times, including at the 2018 Geico 500.

Logano took second in his last race, failing to pass Martin Truex Jr. in the final laps of a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Richmond Raceway on April 14.

“We had a car that was capable of winning for the third week straight and we didn’t win. That part is frustrating,” Logano said, according to Speed Sport. “We need to clean up some mistakes on our end. We lost the lead there on a pit stop. We gotta get faster there. That is when we lost control of the race at that point and fell back to third. We had a decent green-flag cycle that got us up again … and then we reeled in the 19 (Truex) and the 14 (Clint Bowyer) from pretty far back.”