How to Watch Glasgow Warriors vs Ulster in USA

Looking to hold onto their lead atop Conference A as the Pro14 season winds to a close, the Glasgow Warriors host Ulster in an important match Friday at Scotstoun Stadium.

Glasgow Warriors vs Ulster Preview

For Glasgow, the goal is simple: Hold onto the top spot in Conference A. Dave Rennie’s squad is currently in first with 66 points, but Munster are right behind them at 63. The latter have a fairly difficult remaining schedule with Cardiff (home), Benetton (away) and Connacht (home) over the final three weeks, but Glasgow still have little room for error moving forward.

Ulster, meanwhile, sit in second place in Conference B. Leinster has run away with the top spot at 72 points, but Dan McFarland’s team should still have plenty of motivation as they look to hold off Benetton, who are just four points behind them in third place. It may not seem overly important, as both second and third place advance to the play-offs, but finishing third could very well mean a date with Munster at Thomond Park, where they embarrassed, 64-7, back in September.

Both of these teams were recently knocked out of the Champions Cup in the quarterfinals, with Glasgow falling to Saracens and Ulster losing a close one to Irish rivals Leinster. In Pro14 play, however, Glasgow have won five in a row, while Ulster have tallied four wins and a draw in their last five fixtures.

“Historically these games have been tasty and it’s great that we’re going to have a packed, noisy stadium at our backs to carry us through. Everyone knows what’s at stake,” said Rennie. “It’s the business end of the season now and we’ve got ourselves in a pretty decent spot but the real fight starts now and the boys are certainly up for it.”

For Glasgow, Jonny Gray will play his 100th game for the team, while Scotland wing Tommy Seymour will return for the first match since the Six Nations.

Glasgow Warriors Starting XV: Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Kyle Steyn, Sam Johnson, Niko Matawalu, Adam Hastings, Ali Price, Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Rob Harley, Jonny Gray, Adam Ashe, Chris Fusaro (c), Matt Fagerson.

Ulster will make five changes from the lineup that faced Leinster, including Luke Marshall getting his first start of the season.

Ulster Starting XV: Michael Lowry, Rob Lyttle, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (c), Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.