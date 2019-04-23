Golden Knights vs Sharks Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The San Jose Sharks have rallied back from a 3-1 deficit to force a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights in their Western Conference First Round series. The Sharks host the Golden Knights at the “Shark Tank” (SAP Center) in San Jose on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you want to watch a live stream of the game, you can do so via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC Sports Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

FuboTV

NBC Sports Network is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Game 7 Preview

The Sharks are in this position because of Tomas Hertl. Hertl scored the most important goal of the series to this point, shorthanded and in double overtime of Game 6. Hertl skated in, innocently, and caught Marc-Andre Fleury off guard, something teams have rarely accomplished since he got to Vegas. Fleury will give Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant the trump card heading into Game 7.

In just their second year of existence, the Golden Knights prepare for the first Game 7 in franchise history. During last year’s Stanley Cup Final run, the Golden Knights swept the Los Angeles Kings in the First Round, defeated the Sharks in six games in the Second Round, and knocked off the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the Western Conference Final, then ultimately falling to the Washington Capitals in five games.

Sharks captain Joe Pavelski has been in numerous Game 7 situations, as has head coach Peter DeBoer — who also has two Stanley Cup final (2012 with the New Jersey Devils and 2016 with the Sharks) on his resume. Pavelski told reporters Monday his group will be ready for the added benefit of the Shark Tank and fans in San Jose.

“Guys will be ready. We like being on home ice for Game 7, but there’s a lot of work, a lot of effort that will need to go into it.”

The Sharks will be playing in their 11th Game 7 in history, and fifth at home where they are 3-1. The last time San Jose played in a Game 7 was 2016, a 5-0 win on home ice against the Nashville Predators in the Second Round.

Martin Jones, the goalie in that victory against Nashville, has struggled mightily in this series against Vegas, but saved a franchise-record 58 shots (on 59 attempts) in Game 6 to propel San Jose into this spot.

In the Golden Knights’ first two seasons, their top line of Jonathan Marchessault (team-leading 59 points this season), William Karlsson and Reilly Smith has gotten the most love. However, two separate acquisitions from the end of last season, Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone, are the leading scorers for Vegas with 10 points apiece.

Pacioretty (four goals, six assists) was acquired in an offseason trade with the Montreal Canadiens, and Stone was acquired before the 2019 Trade Deadline from the Ottawa Senators. The center on that line, Paul Stastny, who has four previous Game 7 appearances entering Tuesday (including last year with Winnipeg), has eight points (two goals, six assists).

The Sharks, surprisingly, have been led in scoring by an offseason acquisition of their own, Erik Karlsson. The two-time Norris Trophy winner has seven points (all assists) in this series, while teammate Brent Burns — the 2016-17 Norris winner — only has two points (goal, assist). Hertl (five goals, including two on the power play and one shorthanded, with an assist) and Logan Couture (four goals, two assists) are each tied for second with six points apiece.