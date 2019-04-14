Holloway vs Poirier Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 236 PPV Online

You can buy UFC 236 and watch Holloway vs Poirier right here. More information about the event and pricing options can be found below

Current UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway (22-3), moves up to 155 pounds to face Dustin Poirier (24-5) for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship and will attempt to become a "Champ-Champ" in one of the two interim title fights that will co-headline UFC 236 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night.

Holloway vs Poirier Preview

For Holloway, this is a tremendous opportunity to rectify one of the very few wrongs he has amassed in his career. One of Holloway’s three losses came at the hands of Poirier more than seven years ago during the preliminary card at UFC 143 in February 2012.

Since that loss, Max’s first loss since signing with the UFC promotion, he has only gotten significantly better; the same can be said for Poirier. Better is actually an understatement, considering Holloway is on a 13-fight winning streak. Holloway’s 13 consecutive victories are the second-most in UFC history, behind Anderson Silva, who accumulated 16 wins in a row.

The 27-year old Holloway retained the featherweight title by defeating Brian Ortega via fourth-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at UFC 231 in Toronto, Canada in December. Prior to defeating Ortega, Holloway defeated future Hall of Fame fighter José Aldo twice; the first, third-round TKO win (3:13) at UFC 212 in June 2017, unified the Featherweight Championship, and the second, the rematch, was a successful title defense by the same third-round TKO result (3:43) six months later at UFC 218 in December 2017.

Poirier, 30, better known to MMA fans as “The Diamond,” enters Saturday having won four (Jim Miller, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez) of his past five fights. In that span, Poirier’s previous May 2017 fight against Alvarez was ruled a “no contest” after it was determined Alvarez landed illegal knees while Poirier, who later defeated him via second-round TKO (4:05) in July 2018, was down.

The winner of this fight will surely get the next opportunity to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, likely sometime later this year. Nurmagomedov is serving a nine-month suspension for his role (jumping the cage and going after one of Conor McGregor’s coaches) following the conclusion of his successful lightweight title defense against McGregor at UFC 229 in October.

Holloway enters Saturday as the -190 betting favorite against Poirier (+170).