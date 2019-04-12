How to Order UFC 236 on ESPN Plus

You can buy UFC 236 right here. More information about the event and pricing options can be found below

Headlined by two title fights–Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier and Kelvin Gastelum vs Israel Adesanya–UFC 236 is easily one of the most anticipated pay-per-view events of the year.

If you’re looking to order the PPV, you have two different options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If you don’t have ESPN+: You can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 236 for a special bundle price of $79.99. That’s normally a $109.99 value, and you’ll be able to watch Friday night’s Lomachenko vs Crolla fight.

If you have ESPN+: You can purchase UFC 236 for $59.99.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Holloway vs Poirier and the UFC 236 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Smart TV or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

UFC 236 Preview

Though the main event between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier is only for the interim lightweight title belt, the stakes are still undeniably high.

Holloway, the current featherweight champ, has a chance to join Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as the only simultaneous multi-division champions in UFC history. And Poirier, in what will be his 22nd career UFC fight, has an opportunity to capture his first belt. And if those stakes weren’t already enough, there may also be a massive fight against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov–and a gargantuan payday–on the line.

But even if you take away the enormous stakes, it’s still a really compelling fight between two dangerous, high-volume strikers. These have been two of the most entertaining fighters over the last couple of years–Holloway has picked up two Fight of the Nights and two Performance of the Night bonuses in his last four bouts, while Poirier has earned three Fight of the Nights and one Performance of the Night in his last four–and it’s going to be absolute fireworks with them in the cage together.

Holloway is averaging 6.90 significant strikes per minute in his UFC career, and that number has skyrocketed to 11.58 over his last three bouts. In his last trip to the Octagon, a fourth-round TKO win over Brian Ortega, he set a UFC record with 290 significant strikes landed.

And while Poirier isn’t quite as voluminous with his punches, he has still landed a healthy 5.59 significant strikes per minute in his career and has won his last two fights via TKO.

Both men are certainly capable of taking the fight to the ground, and Poirier is a little more likely to go after a takedown, but there’s a strong possibility of them just turning this into a high-volume slugfest out until one goes down. If that happens, there’s serious Fight of the Year potential.

Holloway vs Poirier is going to be must-watch stuff on its own, but the fact that there’s another (interim) title fight on the card only sweetens the deal for UFC 236.

In the co-main event, Israel Adesanya will battle Kelvin Gastelum in another fight that has really exciting potential.

On one side, you’ve got a fast-rising star. Since Adesanya made his UFC debut about 14 months ago, he has already picked up five wins. And in those five wins, he has garnered three Performance of the Night bonuses, looking highly dominant along the way.

On the other, you have someone who is actually younger but has been on a much longer road to his first title shot. Gastelum, who began his UFC career in April 2013, has had a handful of setbacks along the way but has bounce back better every time. He’s the underdog here, but his experience–he has fought several champions in his career–and perseverance make him the most difficult test Adesanya has seen yet.

Two titles on the line, four entertaining fighters and two fights that could easily go either way. It’s going to be a fun night in Atlanta.

