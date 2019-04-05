How to Watch Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special Online Without Cable

Following the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend series finale, the cast will say a final goodbye with a taped concert special titled “Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!” The finale will air Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, immediately followed by the concert special at 9 p.m. ET/PT, both on the CW.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special Preview

Over the past four years, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has consistently been one of the most critically acclaimed shows on television, winning a handful of awards–including two Emmy’s and one Golden Globe–along the way.

It’s certainly one of the most successful musical comedies in television history–and what better way to end such a show than with a concert? Taped over two nights in March, the concert special will feature the cast (not in character; not part of the narrative finale) performing over 20 of the show’s 150-plus songs.

Of course, it’s nothing new for the cast, which went on an eight-city tour last year for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live!

“The Crazy Ex concerts are some of the most fun I, and I think the cast, have ever had on a stage,” said Rachel Bloom, who stars as Rebecca Bunch and also co-created the series along with Aline Brosh McKenna. “When we unexpectedly got more episodes than we thought ordered for the final season [18 in total], we decided that this was the perfect opportunity to show every fan how we breathe new life — and new jokes — into these songs. Jack Dolgen [songwriter, director, EP and bass player for the concert] likes to say that this concert is the exclamation point on the series.”

Without getting too spoiler-y, one of the highlights from the concert special was the performance of “You Stupid Bitch” after Bloom gave an emotional thanks to the fans.

“The emotional energy going into ‘Stupid Bitch’ is so special,” she said. “Every time I do that song live, it feels incredibly intimate, like I’m somehow having a personal moment with all 2,000 or so audience members.”

The cast will also perform two shows at Radio City Music Hall in May.

“We had, like, 15 different starts, and we’ve had like 18 different endings,” said Brosh McKenna. “And then we did something insane, which is we decided to make a concert special and a behind-the-scenes documentary. Two genres we have not done before—at the same time—while finishing the finale. Which was just bonkers. So, you know, it has not been just like, ‘Let’s put our feet up, and just glide, and kind of understand what this show has meant to us.’ The shows are still airing; we are still doing promotion; and then Rachel is putting together the show for Radio City in May.”

There has also been talk about turning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend into a stage musical, but that’s still in the rumor stages.