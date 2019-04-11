How to Watch The Masters 2019 Online for Free

It’s once again time for the most anticipated golf event of the year: The Masters.

If you’re looking to watch a live stream of the famed tournament, you can watch featured groups, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16 on your computer via Masters.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Masters app.

Or, if you want to watch a live stream of the actual ESPN (Thursday and Friday) or CBS (Saturday and Sunday) broadcasts, you can watch those via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Masters on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include CBS (live in select markets) and ESPN.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Masters on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

2019 Masters Preview

Patrick Reed won the green jacket with a 15-under par a year ago, edging Rickie Fowler by a stroke.

This time around, the 28-year-old American looks like a new man.

“I’ve lost probably 10, 12 pounds, but just over a gradual period of time,” Reed said during a Tuesday morning press conference, according to Golfweek. “I just thought it would be better to get in better shape and just keep on getting stronger, because you know the seasons seem to get longer and longer, especially playing on both Tours.”

Reed’s first major victory was his second in a string of three top-four major finishes.

He shot a 6-under par in the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, tying for second behind Justin Thomas’ 8-under par.

Two months after his Masters victory, Reed finished fourth in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York, shooting a 4-over par in windy conditions that kept every golfer over par after four rounds.

“For me, it’s a place that you feel like you can get away,” Reed said of the Masters, per Golfweek. “Nowadays, everything’s so much in the fast lane. Everything is so much in electronics, and to be able to come out and get back to what golf is – it’s the fans coming out and experiencing such a perfect golf course, being able to actually watch golf. Not sit there and try to take photos or video people as they are hitting golf shots, so they actually get to experience it.”

Jordan Spieth Returns

Jordan Spieth claimed his first major at Augusta in 2015, then won his second two months later in the US Open at Chambers Bay in Washington.

He led by five strokes heading into the back nine of the final round at the 2016 Masters, but hit two balls into Rae’s Creek during a quadruple-bogey on the 12th hole, falling into fourth. He finished tied for second with a 2-under par, three strokes off Danny Willett.

The 25-year-old hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since he claimed his third major at the 2017 Open Championship.

The closest he came was at last year’s Masters. He shot a 6-under par in the first round for the lead, then lost a stroke across the next two rounds to drop to ninth. He birdied nine times through 17 holes in his final round to tie Reed, but bogeyed on the 18th, settling for third place at 13-under par.

“I’ll always have demons out here,” Spieth said after the first round a year ago, according to ESPN, “but I’ll always have a tremendous amount of confidence out here.”