How to Watch UFC 236 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

You can buy UFC 236 right here. More information about how to watch it on your TV and other devices can be found below

Although you can no longer order UFC PPV’s through your cable provider, it’s still easy to watch UFC 236 on your TV.

Here’s the complete rundown of how to order the PPV, and then how to watch it on your TV, phone or other streaming device:

How to Order UFC 236

If you’re looking to order UFC 236, you have two different options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If you don’t have ESPN+: You can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 236 for a special bundle price of $79.99. That’s normally a $109.99 value.

If you have ESPN+: You can purchase UFC 236 right here for $59.99.

How to Watch UFC 236 on TV

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch Holloway vs Poirier and the UFC 236 main card on the ESPN app anywhere you want.

So, if you’re looking to watch on your TV, you can’t do so through an actual cable channel, but you can watch on any connected-to-your-TV device that supports the ESPN app, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The app is also available on select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs, as well as Android phones and iPhones and tablets.

Additionally, if you want to watch on your computer, you can do so via ESPN.com

UFC 236 Preview

Saturday’s main event between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier is a rematch in the sense that two individuals with the names Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier have squared off before. But that fight, which saw Poirier win via first-round submission, was a little more than seven years ago–and both fighters are completely different today.

Holloway was a 20-year-old making his UFC debut in that one, and he ultimately started his career 3-3. Since, he’s won 13 in a row, captured the featherweight title and is now in position to become the fourth person in UFC history to hold belts in two different weight classes at the same time.

He explained how the current Holloway compares to the one who lost to Poirier in 2012.

“The best way to describe it is, like, me right now, I would kill that guy,” said the 27-year-old. “I would literally put him in a cemetery. There is a cemetery down the road from my house. I’d probably go visit him every day.”

Holloway has climbed to fourth in UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, behind only Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I believe around the time [Poirier] fought Cub Swanson [in April 2015], I said he was the second-best 145-pounder — after Conor [McGregor],” said MMA coach John Kavanagh. “Since then, he’s just improved every fight and naturally grown into a 155-pounder. Dustin has also improved a lot since losing to Conor. Plus, he’s beaten some genuinely tough 155-pounders.”

Poirier, meanwhile, followed up that victory with three losses in his next seven fights, but he has since gone 8-1 to set up his first title shot. In his last three fights, he has stopped three really good opponents–Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez–with early finishes.

“Dustin Poirier is one of the most underrated fighters in the sport,” Sayif Saud of Fortis MMA said. “He has a wealth of experience, long amateur career. He’s hitting his streak.”

Ultimately, it’s tough to find a better fight. Both fighters are on fire, they’re both more than willing to stay standing and turn this thing into a back-and-forth slugfest, it’s a fairly even matchup and then there’s the rematch factor and title implications. No matter what happens, it’s going to be wildly exciting.

And, oh yeah, there’s also another title fight on tap, as fast rising star Israel Adesanya will take on the younger-but-more-experienced Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title. It’s a fight that could very easily headline most other PPV cards.

There are also three other fights rounding out an excellent main card: Eryk Anders vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light heavyweight), Alan Jouban vs Dwight Grant (welterweight) and Ovince Saint Preux vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight).

