Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals (104 points; 3-3) have been pushed to the brink of elimination by the upstart Carolina Hurricanes (99 points; 3-3) in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals host the Hurricanes in a winner-take-all Game 7 from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you want to watch a live stream of the game, you can do so via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC Sports Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

FuboTV

NBC Sports Network is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 7 Preview

The home team has won all six games in this series heading into Game 7. The Capitals have sustained three (2009-10, 2012-13, 2015-16) Game 7 home losses since the last time the Hurricanes were even in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hurricanes received some timely help, as a potential third-period goal in Game 6 was waved off when Ovechkin skated into the blue paint and made contact with goalie Petr Mrazek. Washington failed to capitalize, then Justin Williams — the Hurricanes captain and also known as “Mr. Game 7” — scored a short time later, and Carolina secured the 5-2 victory, its third playoff win on home ice for the first time since 2009. It was Williams’ 15th career playoff goal when facing elimination, second-most in NHL history behind the 16 of Mark Messier.

While the Capitals were dealt a major blow earlier this series when they received the news T.J. Oshie is likely to miss the remainder of the postseason with a collarbone injury, the Hurricanes keep getting potentially good news. First, Jordan Martinook returned in Game 6, assisting on an empty-net goal by Dougie Hamilton. Next, Andrei Svechnikov, who has been out since sustaining a concussion in a fight with Ovechkin at PNC Arena in Game 3, and Micheal Ferland (upper-body injury) are possibilities to return for Game 7.

Like last year, the Capitals’ secondary players have made key contributions throughout the lineup, which has been important for first-year head coach Todd Reirden. The key for Carolina in Game 7 will ultimately be to limit Washington’s top players, while also avoiding time on the penalty kill. In addition to Ovechkin, longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom has been lethal at even strength and on the power play in this series. Backstrom and Ovechkin are each tied for the team lead in points with eight, with three points (two goals, assist for Backstrom; three goals for Ovechkin) having come with the man-advantage.

Former Hurricanes captain Rod Brind’Amour has had a successful first year in Raleigh, leading his team into the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons after taking over following the departure of Bill Peters to the Calgary Flames. Brind’Amour, who will ultimately be an honorable mention for the Jack Adams Award, has the added benefit of icing and coaching one of the NHL’s best, most complete bluelines, thanks in large part to general manager Ron Francis.

Hamilton, who added the previously mentioned Game 6 empty-net goal, is tied with two other players for the team-lead in points (three goals, three assists) this series with six. Included are fellow defense partner Jaccob Slavin (six assists) — quite possibly the League’s most underrated player — as well as depth forward Warren Foegele (four goals, two assists).