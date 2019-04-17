Jazz vs Rockets Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Houston Rockets (53-29; 1-0) jumped all over the Utah Jazz (50-32; 0-1) in Game 1 and hope to continue riding that wave of momentum to a Game 2 victory when they continue their Western Conference First Round series at Toyota Center on Wednesday night.

Rockets vs Jazz Game 2 Preview

James Harden has to wait on the NBA Most Valuable Player announcement, but for now he will continue leading the Rockets, as they collectively attempt to navigate the rough waters of the Western Conference. Harden finished with a double-double (29 points, 10 assists) in Game 1, as did Clint Capela (16 points and 12 rebounds); Eric Gordon finished with 17 points, and three other Rockets scored in double figures.

The most important takeaway for Houston, however, was how simple it was to execute its offense in Game 1. Utah fell behind early, then 15 at halftime, and never came close to recovering in a disappointing 122-90 defeat to open up the postseason.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni continues to find creative methods to deploy Harden; during the season it was noted how Harden routinely likes moving left and utilizing a step-back jump shot. Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, who coached his team to the second-most defensive efficient season behind the Milwaukee Bucks this season, continued using the strategy most coaches have used, and it didn’t work.

Snyder told reporters following Game 1 he will need to make adjustments for Harden.

“If you give up a dunk it feels a certain way. If you give up a three it can feel a certain way, but you’re going to give something up. We had some breakdowns in the halfcourt, no question. Some of that is going to happen, even when you’re good because of their ability to make plays. But I thought really in the first half and some in the second, too, our inability to secure a rebound or a loose ball when we did get a stop (proved detrimental).”

Houston is a snake, and if you cut the head (Harden) off, you will likely have success. Utah, though, needs a better effort from its bench in Game 2; Donovan Mitchell (19 points) and Ricky Rubio (15 points) did the most they could, but Jae Crowder (nine points on 1-of-9 shooting) and Kyle Korver (two points in 10 minutes) were relatively quiet, as was Joe Ingles (three points).

Rudy Golbert led the Jazz in scoring, recording a double-double (23 points, 12 rebounds) on an impressive 8-of-10 shooting performance, while protecting the rim. It would likely benefit Snyder sacrificing two-pointers if it prevents the Rockets from having Harden kick out beyond the arc and shoot threes — Houston finished Game 1 shooting 46.6% (15-of-41), and could improve from deep in Game 2.