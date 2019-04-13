Kansas Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Kansas Jayhawks will play with spring football game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

The Late Night Under the Lights game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. It will be televised on local channels, but you can also watch a live stream of the game on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that includes a bunch of different live sporting events, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content.

2019 Kansas Spring Football Game Preview

The Jayhawks went 3-9 a season ago, tying for their most wins in a season since 2009. The team fired head coach David Beaty and replaced him with Les Miles, who led LSU to a title after the 2007 season.

“I think we’re a talented team,” Miles said after the ninth practice of the spring, according to 247Sports. “I think we threw the ball and caught the ball well. The protection was difficult. The defense was coming up the field on us. And again, a couple of mistakes that can be corrected must be corrected as we go forward.”

Andrew Parchment, a junior wide receiver who transferred to Kansas this year after stints at Northern Illinois and Iowa Central Community College, has made an early impression on the new head coach.

“Andrew Parchment is probably coming [along] faster than people may have thought,” Miles said, per 247Sports. “And I think our team is kind of getting upset with being held back, little penalties, things that stop drives or extend drives if you’re the defense. We’re sloppy right now, but we’re a very capable team, but one that is going to have to eliminate some mistakes. … The good news is that I’ve had practices like that in my career. But we have to get rid of those in the next six, so.”

Thomas MacVittie, one of the top JUCO quarterbacks in the nation a year ago who previously played at Pittsburgh, also committed to Kansas this offseason. He’s competing with senior Carter Stanley, who got into four games last season, for the starting job.

“Yeah, Thomas MacVittie and the quarterbacks seemed to be throwing the ball better,” Miles said, per 247Sports. “Protection was not quite what we wanted so it didn’t really give them the day that they could have had, but no, I think our defense is coming. I think they made less mistakes and played well. I think our offense is talented but making some shoot-me-in-the-foot mistakes. …

“So we get that fixed, we’re [in good shape]. I think special teams have come along. I think we’re punting and kicking and doing those things that we need to do. It’s going to be a — I mean, we’re going to be a good football team, it’s just a matter of when.”

The Jayhawks have relied upon the shotgun formation since 2007. Miles is steering the team to a more RPO-heavy offense, with the quarterbacks taking for snaps from under center.

Stanley told KUSports.com that he hadn’t regularly lined up under center since middle school. MacVittie has more recent experience in traditional formations, from his stint with Pittsburgh.

“So I’m used to all of that,” MacVittie said, per KUSports.com. “The footwork. The drops. Play-action. I’m used to all of that. I like it.”