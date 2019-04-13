LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The LA Galaxy will host the Philadelphia Union at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union Preview

The Galaxy have rattled off three wins since they split their first two. Most recently they topped the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0.

Goalkeeper David Bingham stopped an Ali Adnan penalty kick in the second minute. LA defender Daniel Steres opened the scoring with a header in the 63rd.

“In the first half, we were doing bad,” Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said, according to the Canadian Press. “I think they gave 200 percent in the first half because they looked tired in the second half. We took over more and more and we let them run more and more.”

Ibrahimovic added a brilliant insurance goal on a volley eight minutes after Steres’ tally.

“The only player in MLS that scores that goal is Ibra,” Whitecaps manager Marcos Dos Santos said, according to The Province. “The way he comes up and chests the ball, I don’t see another player in the league scoring that type of goal.”

The 37-year-old striker now has four goals and an assist across three appearances on the season, all victories.

The Union are also riding a three-game winning streak, having dropped their first two contests and drawn their third.

Last week they fell down to FC Dallas early before scoring in the 85th minute and extra time for a 2-1 victory.

“To come from behind is something we haven’t done well in the past,” Union manager Jim Curtin said, according to Reuters. “We’ve been a team that if we get our goal early, for teams chasing us it’s very difficult for them. But when (other) teams get a goal, sit back and counter us, we can kind of lose our way a little bit in the past.”

The Union are fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Galaxy are third in the West.

“We have no easy task now,” Curtin said, per Reuters. “We have to get on a plane to go to LA and deal with Zlatan. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Offseason Moves Paying Off for Galaxy

The Galaxy dramatically rebuilt their roster this offseason after missing the postseason in consecutive years, adding early-season contributors like Uriel Antuna, Ethan Zubak, and Julian Araunjo.

“At the end of the year, the front office, the big guys, came in and told us it wasn’t good enough and changes were going to be made, and they did that,” Bingham said, per Reuters. “We know as players, when we put on the LA shirt, you better win, and you don’t win, they’re going to ship you out of here. This year, we’ve been busting our butts. We need to turn it around and get back to Galaxy ways.”