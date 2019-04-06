La Lumiere vs IMG Live Stream: How to Watch National Championship Online

After each securing a one-point win in the semis, La Lumiere School (La Porte, Indiana) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) will meet in the 2019 High School Basketball National Championship on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at noon ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all those channels via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your PlayStation Vue, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

La Lumiere vs IMG Preview

It couldn’t have been much closer for either of these teams in the semifinals.

La Lumiere, ranked as the top seed in the tournament, escaped with a 58-57 win over Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia) after 5-star shooting guard Cam Thomas missed a potential game-winning three at the buzzer.

“God was with us,” La Lumiere center and Washington commit Isaiah Stewart said afterwards. “I closed my eyes when they had a wide-open look; I was hoping it didn’t go in; like I said God was with us.”

Before that, IMG pulled off an even more dramatic victory. Trailing 25-8 after the first quarter and 63-47 heading into the final period against Montverde Academy (Florida), IMG put together a furious fourth-quarter comeback that was capped by a game-winning poster dunk by Top-20 recruit Jeremiah Robinson in the final seconds.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl CALLED GAME WITH THIS 😱😱@IMGABasketball with the comeback win over Montverde to advance to the #GEICONationals title game!@jre10_ pic.twitter.com/1YfLmbcC76 — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) April 5, 2019

“Wow, I’ve never been a part of something like that,” IMG coach Sean McAloon said. “It’s just a testament to our guys. They just didn’t want to go home.”

Both having survived the semis, La Lumiere and IMG will now meet in a massive showdown in the national championship.

La Lumiere are led by Stewart, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and fellow 5-star Keion Brooks, who is on his way to Kentucky. In the the two games thus far, Stewart has piled up 39 points and 23 rebounds, while Brooks has poured in 38.

IMG counters with the duo of Robinson, the aforementioned 5-star, and Jaden Springer, the 12th-ranked player in the class of 2020. Springer has gone for 26 in each of IMG’s wins this tournament, combining to shoot a ruthlessly efficient 18-of-26 from the field and 14-of-15 from the line.

“It’ll be interesting,” Stewart said of the matchup. “I’m going to go back and watch their game against Montverde to see how they play and how they came back against them. We’ll do a lot of studying.”

A win for La Lumiere would make it two championships in three years after Memphis Grizzlies star rookie Jaren Jackson led the team to a title in 2017, while IMG could make it two titles in a row for the state of Florida following Montverde’s championship run last year.