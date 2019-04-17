Liverpool vs Porto Live Stream: How to Watch 2nd Leg Online

Porto will host Liverpool at Estadio do Dragao for the second leg of the sides’ Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Porto 2nd Leg Preview

The Reds topped Porto 2-0 at Anfield in the first leg on April 9 behind goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.

“We are happy, it is the first leg and it will be an intense second game,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, according to Reuters. “We scored two goals and controlled the ball most of the time.”

“We lost a little bit of direction in the second half, but there’s nothing to criticize, 2-0 is a very, very good result.

“We knew we had to play the second game and we cannot decide the tie tonight, so now we have to go there and fight again.”

Keita put Liverpool ahead in the fifth minute when his shot deflected off Porto midfielder Oliver Torres and slid past goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

“Naby was really, really good,” Klopp said, per Reuters. “He got better minute by minute last game and he continued that.”

Liverpool skipper and midfielder Jordan Henderson had been pushing Klopp for more freedom to push into the offensive third.

He scored in that role as a late substitute against Southampton their previous time out, and assisted on Firmino’s tap-in goal against Porto.

“Hendo is a brilliant player. He obviously likes the position. We’ve not used him there for 3.5 years — sorry about that!” a grinning Klopp said, per Reuters.

The manager added: “There were a lot of good individual performances.”

Porto president Pinto da Costa argued his side didn’t get a fair shake from the game’s officials, citing a tackle by Salah on midfielder Danilo Pereira.

“Danilo should thank God because this is a leg-breaker — not trying to kick the ball,” da Costa said, according to ESPN. “I thank God he does not have a broken leg.”

The president claimed the tackle was comparable to one that earned Porto defender Felipe a yellow card.

“We want equality for everyone — look at Felipe’s tackle which brought a yellow and this [tackle by Salah] for which we are lucky Danilo is not en route to hospital,” da Costa said, per ESPN. “We can score two goals just like we conceded here.

Liverpool Blank Chelsea

On Sunday, Liverpool bested Chelsea 2-0 to gain a two-point lead on Manchester City for the Premier League’s top spot, though they’ve played one more match.

The Reds put together a pair of brilliant goals: a Sadio Mane header in the 51st minute, and a scorching Salah strike from about 25 yards out two minutes later.

“I had the best view [of Salah’s goal],” Klopp said, according to ESPN. “I saw earlier than most people that it would go in. What a finish, what a shot. But the whole move around it. Wow, brilliant!”