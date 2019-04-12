Lomachenko vs Crolla: TV Channel, Start Time & Streaming Info

The ever-entertaining Vasyl Lomachenko Show continues Friday night in Los Angeles, as the dominant WBA and WBO lightweight champ defends his titles against Englishman Anthony Crolla inside the Staples Center.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lomachenko vs Crolla start time and viewing info:

Start Time: Undercard starts at 8 p.m. ET; main card starts at 11 p.m. ET. Lomachenko vs. Crolla ring-walk is expected to start around midnight ET.

TV Channel: Not on TV in USA

Live Stream: ESPN+ (Free trial)

Lomachenko vs Crolla Preview

Simply put, Lomachenko is one of the most feared boxers on the planet. En route to one of the most decorated amateur careers of all-time, two Olympic gold medals, a 12-1 professional record and world titles at three different weight divisions, he has doled out a lot of punishment and stopped a lot of fights early.

Still, despite being a massive underdog, Crolla, the former WBA world lightweight champ, is displaying plenty of confidence.

“I’m going to shock the world,” he said. “Victory would be the pinnacle of my career and then some. I think we’ll see a bit of everything in the fight.

“I am prepared to leave everything in the ring. Beating him would be one of the biggest upsets of all time. He’s a unique fighter and I’ve had to change up sparring to spar with different guys to cover everything he can throw at me.”

But there’s confidence, and then there’s following through with that bravado once you’re inside the ring with the punishing 31-year-old. Crolla is going to need to have the fight of his life, as well as a little luck, if he’s going to even think about scoring the upset on Friday night.

“He is going to be in a very hard fight,” said Crolla’s compatriot and fellow boxer Amir Khan. “I think he believes in himself, which is half the battle, and he can do it. I really believe he’s got a chance. As long as he roughs him up, he’s got the strength, speed and movement … It’s going to be a hard task, but you never know in boxing.”

Still, even if it’s a runaway win for Lomachenko as expected, his fights aren’t usually worth watching because there’s any sort of drama behind the eventual result. Him being a huge favorite is nothing new. They’re worth watching because it’s a chance to witness one of the most impressive, entertaining boxers of this generation.

“[Watching Lomachenko fight is] the equivalent of watching Picasso do a painting. What a great thrill that would be,” promoter Bob Arum said. “It’s a great thrill for people who love boxing to watch this guy fight. It’s something that’s unique. It’s something that we won’t see again for many years. All fans should come out and watch this because this is an artist at work.”

Lomachenko, who has picked up nine early finishes in his 12 wins, puts on a show seemingly every time he fights. There was a stretch where he made four consecutive opponents (or their corners) quit, and then he moved up to lightweight, where his two fights consist of him destroying Jorge Linares and then rolling over Jose Pedraza in December to unify two belts at 135 pounds.

“I want to win and I don’t like to lose,” the Ukranian said simply. “That is my motivation. I always think about the fans and putting on a show in the ring.”

In the co-main event on Friday night (11 p.m. ET, ESPN+), Gilberto Ramirez will take his 39-0-0 record up to light heavyweight, where he’ll face Tommy Karpency. A win for Ramirez should quickly entrench him in the title picture at 175 pounds.

“I can’t wait to put on a great show at Staples Center,” Ramirez said. “I’m ready to show the fans what I bring to the ring.”