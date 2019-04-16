Magic vs Raptors Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Toronto Raptors (58-24; 0-1) have long-documented struggles when it comes to Game 1. On Saturday, DJ Augustin hit a three-point field goal with 4.2 seconds remaining to lift the Orlando Magic (42-40; 1-0) to a 104-101 upset victory, and will look to follow suit in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference First Round series at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you want to watch a live stream of the game, you can do so via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

TNT is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TNT.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TNT.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Magic vs Raptors Game 2 Preview

Toronto is historically deplorable to open playoff series. Saturday’s loss was the 10th First Round series loss in Raptors franchise history, and their 14th Game 1 loss.

In addition to the Raptors’ subpar showings in Game 1, is “playoff” Kyle Lowry. Lowry, despite solid shooting percentages, has otherwise struggled in the postseason for the most part. Lowry’s struggles continued again when he threw up a goose egg in Game 1.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters following the Game 1 defeat that he isn’t worried about his All-Star point guard heading into Game 2.

“I don’t think they did anything special (on Lowry). I think he had some really good looks, you know, that he is normally going to knock down. We need to get him involved a little bit offensively, and we need some points from him. … He was still impacting the game greatly.”

Lowry finished with seven rebounds and eight assists, but scoring will greatly improve Toronto’s chances of getting back to the Second Round. Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 25 points, and Most Improved Player candidate Pascal Siakam added 24 points, nine rebounds and two blocks on 12-of-24 shooting.

Orlando continued its momentum, carrying it over into the postseason. The Magic, who went into playoff mode as the regular season started winding down, won 11 of their final 13 games in order to secure the Southeast Division title over the Miami Heat.

Augustin was sensational in Game 1, tying Leonard for a game-high 25 points, including the game-winner, to lead the Magic. Orlando also pulled a Toronto and utilized efficient depth to complement Augustin’s standout performance. Six other Magic players finished Game 1 in double figures in scoring, including Evan Fournier (16 points), Jonathan Isaac and Nikolai Vucevic (11 points), and Aaron Gordon, Terrance Ross and Michael-Carter Williams (10 points).

In addition to a total of seven players in double figures scoring, Orlando drained key three-point field goals. The Magic finished Game 1 shooting 48.3% (14-of-29) from beyond the arc, while the Raptors struggled to connect on one-third (12-of-36) of their attempts.