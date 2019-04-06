Manchester City vs Brighton Live Stream: How to Watch FA Cup in US

Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will meet in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Preview

Manchester City have lost just once since falling to Leicester City 1-0 on December 26.

They’re in prime position to become the first Premier League team to win a quadruple — they bested Chelsea on penalties for the Carabao Cup and came back from down 2-0 against Swansea City to win 3-2 and advance to the FA Cup semi-finals, and they have a one-point lead over Liverpool for first place in the league and are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“Ask me at the end of April [about quadruple] and I will answer you,” City manager Pep Guardiola said after the victory over Swansea City, according to his team’s official website.

“I want to congratulate the players and staff for being here at this stage. I am already satisfied.

“I know for the people it will be a big failure if we don’t win three or four titles, so I’m sorry!

“Now we are going to fight every game after the international break.”

Regarding the victory over Swansea, he noted: “We started really well at the beginning but missed the last pass and last actions, that’s why we had problems. Swansea played good. But we started second half very good, found a goal and after we created a lot of chances.”

Brighton sit five points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League. In their FA Cup quarter-finals match, the Seagulls trailed Millwall 2-0 before Jurgen Locadia drew them nearer with goal in the 88th minute. Millwall keeper David Martin then batted a cross into the net in the fifth extra minute to force a shootout.

“The first word that comes to mind is character,” Brighton manager Chris Hughton said, according to Reuters.

“At 2-0 down you’re out of the competition but I felt we could get one back with the balance of play, to get two back in that last period shows character, then missing the first penalty and they score three shows real character and composure.”

Brighton striker Glenn Murray opened the penalty kicks with a miss, but his side connected on their next five attempts. Brighton keeper Mat Ryan turned Mahlon Romeo’s attempt aside before Millwall’s Jake Cooper blasted his over the crossbar.

“We chose to do it the hard way again by missing the first one,” Brighton captain Lewis Dunk said, according to the Brighton & Have Independent.

“But massive credit to Maty (Ryan), he’s a great keeper to have behind you and I always have faith in him to pull one or two out of the bag.

“Thankfully he did and the other boys stepped up and took the pens well.”