Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Manchester United will host Manchester City at Old Trafford in Premier League play on Wednesday.

In the US, the match starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City, who won the Premier League title by 19 points a season ago, trail Liverpool by two points for the league’s top spot but have a game in hand.

“If we can [repeat as EPL champions], then people are going to have to start thinking that we’re one of the best teams ever,” midfielder Phil Foden said, according to Reuters. “I couldn’t be in a better team.

“Every player wants to fight for the team and we’re unstoppable with that attitude. When we won the league last time we were miles in front but this is better because we’ve actually had a challenge, someone fighting with us.”

The Sky Blues have lost just once in their last 18 contests across all competitions. They fell to Tottenham 1-0 on April 9 in the first leg of the sides’ Champions League quarter-final before winning the second leg 4-3 and getting eliminated on away goals.

City played Tottenham again in their next match, winning 1-0 on Foden’s strike in the fifth minute.

It was the second start of the 18-year-old’s career.

“How good is the manager? I am a genius,” City manager Pep Guardiola joked, according to ESPN. “He scored a goal. Phil is an incredible player. We needed this capacity to press high and he has quality to arrive in the box and every time he plays he scores a goal or has chances to score goals.”

City and United have met once so far this season, with the Sky Blues taking a 3-1 victory at Etihad Stadium on November 11.

“It’s a very difficult game to go to United and play well, but I know we’re capable of doing it,” Foden said, per Reuters. “And if we win that one we’re a step closer. It’s all down to us, win all our games (and) we win the league.”

United Struggling

The Red Devils were the EPL’s hottest team after they named Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caretaker manager on December 19. They won their first six league games and eight overall after assigning him to the post, and went undefeated in 12 Premier League matches. The team hired Solskjaer permanently on March 28.

Since March 10, however, they’re 2-3 in league play and 2-6 across all competitions, most recently falling to Everton 4-0 at Goodison Park, leaving them sixth in the Premier League, three points behind the two teams occupying the third and fourth Champions League slots.

“We had a meeting after the game and all the players were definitely, definitely disappointed and really, really hurt by that performance,” Solskjaer said, according to ESPN.

“The City game is the perfect one, there’s no hiding place on the pitch and the fans will back you if you give that effort.”