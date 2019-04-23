Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

For the third time this decade, the Boston Bruins (107 points; 3-3) and Toronto Maple Leafs (100 points; 3-3) will play each other in a winner-take-all Game 7 in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Also, for the third time in seven years, the Bruins will host the game, as the Maple Leafs head to TD Garden in Boston for the decisive Game 7 on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins Game 7 Preview

Just like last year, the heavy lifting by the Bruins has been done by the team’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. Despite Pastrnak being shifted around the lineup by head coach Bruce Cassidy in order to find better scoring balance, the trio has stuck together for most of the series.

Through the first six games of this series, Marchand leads Boston with nine points (four goals, five assists), while Pastrnak is second with six points (two goals, four assists) and Bergeron is tied with David Krejci and Torey Krug for third with four points apiece.

For two straight seasons, Toronto has been eliminated in the First Round; in six games by the Washington Capitals in 2016-17, and seven by Boston a year ago. Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock told reporters Monday his team needs to take advantage of being given another chance.

“Bottom line is we have to be better tomorrow. It’s an opportunity for our club and we look forward to it.”

Babcock added:

“Before this series when you looked at the teams, I don’t think anybody is really surprised. These are good teams in the National Hockey League, I don’t think there’s a lot to give. You relish being in the situation so enjoy being in it, but you have to play with good detail and the way we’re supposed to play, look after the puck and then you have a chance to be successful.”

In the Bruins’ three victories, they have scored four-or-more goals (4-1 win in Game 2; 6-4 win in Game 4; 4-2 win in Game 6). In the Maple Leafs’ three victories, they have held the Bruins to two-or-fewer goals (4-1 win in Game 1; 3-2 win in Game 3; 2-1 win in Game 5).

The star players for the Maple Leafs have showed up as well, making Game 7 all the more intriguing. Auston Matthews has led the way with six points (five goals, assist), including a go-ahead goal in the third period of Game 5. Morgan Rielly, who many believed would be nominated for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman this season, is second on Toronto with five points (goal four assists) this series.

As for the goalies? Boston’s Tuukka Rask and Toronto’s Frederik Andersen, have each played well in their team’s wins this series. In the losses, it has been ugly, but moreso by Andersen. Specifically, Andersen doesn’t want a repeat performance of Game 5, where he allowed five goals on 30 shot attempts in a 6-4 loss.

The ingredients are there, however, for an upset by the Maple Leafs. So far, four of the lower-seeded teams have advanced to the Second Round, with the New York Islanders being the only higher seed to move on.