Minnesota Duluth vs UMass Live Stream: How to Watch Hockey National Championship Online

The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and the UMass Minutemen will play for the NCAA men’s hockey national championship at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

Minnesota Duluth vs UMass Preview

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Hunter Shepard made 28 saves in the Bulldogs’ 4-1 victory over Providence to advance to the finals.

Four of them came on a 5-on-3 Friars advantage that lasted a minute and 24 seconds early in the third period with the score tied at 1-1.

“You kind of felt that was going to be the game right there,” Shepard said, according to The Buffalo News. “Either we stop them and get a big momentum shift or they score and the game is probably going to be over. With this group of guys, that’s what gets us going is big moments like that. We’ve shown that we perform in those situations the last couple years.”

The Bulldogs won the title a year ago in front of Shepard. He has a 7-0 record in tournament games, surrendering just eight goals with a .948 save percentage.

Minnesota Duluth went to the 2017 title game as well, falling to Denver. Shepard, then a freshman, watched from the bench.

“It’s pretty special,” Shepard said, per The Buffalo News. “Obviously, it was our goal to get back here. But I was kind of sitting in the hotel room thinking about it last night. It’s pretty crazy. To be in three in a row, I would have given anything just to be in one, just to win one, just to play in one. But we have a special group of guys here, a special coaching staff. It’s really been a fun ride.”

Minutemen Advance in Overtime

Freshman goalie Filip Lindeberg led UMass to 4-0 victories over Harvard and Notre Dame the first week of the tournament. The Minutemen then let a 3-1 lead over Denver slip away in the back half of the third period.

Freshman defenseman Marc Del Gaizo pushed the Minutemen into the finals with a heavy shot just over 15 minutes into overtime.

“Marc’s a hell of a hockey player,” UMass head coach Greg Carvel said, according to Boston.com. “I was on him, because every time he got the puck on the blue line tonight, he wanted to dipsy-do spin around. That looks good until the other team is skating up the ice with it. I said ‘Shoot the puck’. He had no choice on that one. He hammered that one.”

It was Del Gaizo’s 13th goal of the season.

“This [is] probably the coolest moment of my life,” he said, per Boston.com. “Right now, it seems like I’m dreaming. But we’re off to the national championship, so that’s all that matters.”