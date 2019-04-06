Michigan State vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Final Four Online

The second spot in the 2019 national championship is up for grabs Saturday night, as Michigan State and Texas Tech meet in the Final Four from Minnesota.

Michigan State vs Texas Tech Preview

The stories for each of these teams is fairly similar heading into Saturday night. Except for one major area: head coach.

Tom Izzo has been a staple at Michigan State for over two decades, accumulating 606 career wins, multiple Big Ten regular-season and conference tournament titles, a National Championship in 2000, and six other Final Four appearances, the last of which came in 2017 as a No. 7 seed. Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard is, theoretically, just getting started.

The third-year head coach of the Red Raiders, who learned under Bob Knight, now has 75 regular-seasons (75-30) on his resume, including a 2019 Big 12 regular-season title. The 46-year old, back-to-back Big 12 Coach of the Year (2017-18, 2018-19), additionally has seven postseason victories on his resume, and is two wins away from a National Championship.

Beard told reporters during the week Izzo is one of the coaches he has modeled his style after:

“Coach Izzo is always one of my, you know, idols. He’s somebody I look up to. He’s been great to coaches. When I was a junior college coach, small college coach, and a young assistant, I watched his teams practice any open practices at Final Fours for years.

Beard continued:

In our program, we have terminology, Michigan State toughness, Tom Izzo rebounding. These are things we tell our teams. It’s almost surreal that we’ll be having a chance to coach and play against him.”

Izzo is probably more dramatic, but Beard gets the job done. His hard-nosed, defensive-first mentality he carried over from his one-year stint at Little Rock has translated to Lubbock; according to KenPom, the Red Raiders remain the top team in the nation in defensive efficiency heading into their matchup with the Spartans.

It all starts with 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Jarrett Culver, who undoubtedly dictates the tempo on both sides of the basketball for the Red Raiders. Culver has at least 16 points (29, 22, 19, 16) in each of Texas Tech’s four NCAA Tournament wins this year, including his 19-point effort in a 75-69 Elite Eight win against No. 1 seed Gonzaga. To combat Culver, Michigan State has a worthy front line, including a pair of 6-foot-8 players, junior Nick Ward (13.2 points per game this season) and sophomore Xavier Tillman (10,1 PPG).

The Spartans’ best player, though, is junior guard Cassius Winston, who leads the team in scoring with 18.9 PPG this season, while adding 7.6 assists per contest. Winston finished with a double-double (20 points, 10 assists) as Michigan State dispatched No. 1 overall seed Duke 68-67 in the Elite Eight.

The winner of Michigan State vs Texas Tech plays the winner of Auburn vs Virginia for the National Championship on Monday. The game will be broadcast on CBS.