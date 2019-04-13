Munguia vs Hogan Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Jaime Munguia will defend his WBO light middleweight title against Dennis Hogan at Arena Monterrey in Mexico on Saturday.

For those looking to watch in the United States, the fight card is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET (Munguia vs Hogan will be about 11:30 p.m. ET) and will stream exclusively on DAZN.

DAZN, which also has exclusive broadcasting rights in the US for Canelo Alvarez (next fight: May 4 vs Daniel Jacobs), Anthony Joshua (next fight: June 1 vs Jarrell Miller) and Gennady Golovkin, costs either $19.99 per month or $99.99 for a year, which comes out to just over $8 per month.

You can start a monthly or yearly subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Munguia vs Hogan and all the other fights on the card on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Munguia vs Hogan Preview

Munguia, the WBO light middleweight champion, has yet to lose in 32 matches, winning 26 by way of knockout.

After taking the title from Sadam Ali via fourth-round TKO in May 2018, the 22-year-old has defended three times, besting Liam Smith, Brandon Cook, and Takeshi Inoue.

All four of those fights took place in the United States. Of his prior 28 bouts, 27 took place in his native Mexico.

“I feel happy to be returning to Mexico,” Munguia said, according to Golden Boy Promotions.”The last time I fought in Mexico was right here in Monterrey, so I’m excited to be here again. I’m ready to come back and deliver a great show to my Mexican people. It’s also very important to be fighting on this new platform, DAZN. It’s an honor for me to be fighting on this platform. It’s new, but it’s very important. It is the future of boxing.”

Hogan, an Irish 34-year-old fighting out of Australia, is 28-1-1 in his career, amassing just seven knockouts. He’s won six straight since falling to Jack Culcay in December 2015.

He’s never fought in Mexico.

“I am looking forward to facing Jaime Munguia on April 13 in Monterrey, Mexico,” Hogan said, per Golden Boy Promotions. “Mexico’s culture has a rich history in boxing, and I can’t wait to show Mexico and the rest of the world that I am ready to dethrone Munguia. I am not concerned with his power, as I have fought bigger and stronger opponents. My pressure and style are going to give Munguia trouble. I have been fighting for this opportunity since I was eight years old. I’m going to make it count. My team at DDP Sports and Peter Kahn worked hard to get this fight done, and I’m looking forward to bringing the WBO Junior Middleweight title back to Australia.”

Munguia Moving Up

Should Munguia mount a successful fourth title defense, his promoter Fernando Beltran said the plan is for the 22-year-old to defend the title once more then move up to middleweight.

“I would like him to make five defenses, this is the fourth with Hogan,” Beltran said, according to Boxing Scene. “What is a fact is that this year he will rise a division not only because we understand that he is struggling to make 154 pounds, but because at 160 pounds are the biggest names like Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, and Daniel Jacobs and we want to be with them in 2020.”