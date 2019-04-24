Netflix New Releases: What’s New in May, 2019?

Netflix’s lineup for May, 2019 has been released and the new month is packed full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries to keep you occupied while you wait for the big summer blockbusters to hit.
For those of you who love the Matrix universe, “The Matrix,” “Reloaded” and “Evolution” will be availble May 1. Additionally, 90s comedies “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” and “The Spy Who Shagged Me” will be added the same day, as well as a handful of beloved classics like “Scarface,” “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” “Gremlins” and “The Dark Crystal.”
For all you TV buffs out there, the 14th season of Supernatural, as well as Lucifer, Arrow and Riverdale will be dropping throughout the month.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in May, 2019:
May 1
- Knock Down The House (Netflix Film)
- Munafik 2 (Netflix Film)
- Angels & Demons
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Casper
- Chasing Liberty
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Gosford Park
- Gremlins
- Hairspray (1988)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Her Only Choice
- Hoosiers
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
- John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
- Just Friends
- Revolutionary Road
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
- Scarface
- Scream
- Snowpiercer
- Taking Lives
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Dark Crystal (1982)
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- To Rome With Love
- Wedding Crashers
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- Zombieland
May 2
- Colony: Season 3
- Olympus Has Fallen
May 3
- A Pesar De Todo (Netflix Film)
- All In My Family (Netflix Original)
- Alles ist gut (Netflix Film)
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Dead to Me (Netflix Original)
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Netflix Film)
- Flinch (Netflix Original)
- The Last Summer (Netflix Film)
- Mr. Mom
- Supernatural: Season 14
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town (Netflix Original)
- Tuca & Bertie (Netflix Original)
- Undercover (Netflix Original)
May 4
- Like Arrows
May 6
- Abyss (Netflix Original)
May 7
- The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
- Queen of the South: Season 3
May 8
- Lucifer: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 9
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Insidious
May 10
- Dry Martina (Netflix Film)
- Easy: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Gente que viene y bah (Netflix Film)
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Jailbirds (Netflix Original)
- Pose: Season 1
- ReMastered: The Lion’s Share (Netflix Original)
- Shéhérazade (Netflix Film)
- The Society (Netflix Original)
- Wine Country (Netflix Film)
May 12
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
May 13
- Malibu Rescue (Netflix Original)
May 14
- Revisions (Netflix Anime)
- Still ‘Laugh-In’: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix Original)
- Weed the People
May 15
- Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
May 16
- Good Sam (Netflix Film)
- Take Me Home Tonight
May 17
- 1994: Limited Series (Netflix Original)
- Chip & Potato (Netflix Original)
- It’s Bruno (Netflix Original)
- Maria (Netflix Film)
- Morir para contar (Netflix Film)
- Nailed It!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- See You Yesterday (Netflix Film)
- The Rain: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Well Intended Love (Netflix Original)
- White Gold: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 18
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
May 20
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
- Prince of Peoria: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
May 21
- Arrow: Season 7
- Moonlight
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix Original)
May 22
- A Tale of Two Kitchens (Netflix Original)
- One Night in Spring (Netflix Original)
- The Flash: Season 5
May 23
- Slasher: Solstice (Netflix Original)
- Riverdale: Season 3
May 24
- After Maria (Netflix Original)
- Alta Mar (Netflix Original)
- Joy (Netflix Film)
- Rim of the World (Netflix Film)
- She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Perfection (Netflix Film)
- What/If (Netflix Original)
May 27
- Historical Roasts (Netflix Original)
- Outlander: Seasons 1-2
May 28
- Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
May 30
- Chopsticks (Netflix Film)
- My Week With Marilyn
- The One I Love
May 31
- Always Be My Maybe (Netflix Film)
- Bad Blood: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Black Spot: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix Original)
- Killer Ratings (Netflix Original)
- When They See Us (Netflix Original)
READ NEXT: What’s Leaving Netflix in May, 2019?