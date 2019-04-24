Netflix New Releases: What’s New in May, 2019?

Netflix’s lineup for May, 2019 has been released and the new month is packed full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries to keep you occupied while you wait for the big summer blockbusters to hit.

For those of you who love the Matrix universe, “The Matrix,” “Reloaded” and “Evolution” will be availble May 1. Additionally, 90s comedies “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” and “The Spy Who Shagged Me” will be added the same day, as well as a handful of beloved classics like “Scarface,” “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” “Gremlins” and “The Dark Crystal.”

For all you TV buffs out there, the 14th season of Supernatural, as well as Lucifer, Arrow and Riverdale will be dropping throughout the month.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in May, 2019:

May 1

Knock Down The House (Netflix Film)

Munafik 2 (Netflix Film)

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

May 2

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

May 3

A Pesar De Todo (Netflix Film)

All In My Family (Netflix Original)

Alles ist gut (Netflix Film)

Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dead to Me (Netflix Original)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Netflix Film)

Flinch (Netflix Original)

The Last Summer (Netflix Film)

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town (Netflix Original)

Tuca & Bertie (Netflix Original)

Undercover (Netflix Original)

May 4

Like Arrows

May 6

Abyss (Netflix Original)

May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

May 8

Lucifer: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

May 10

Dry Martina (Netflix Film)

Easy: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Gente que viene y bah (Netflix Film)

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jailbirds (Netflix Original)

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share (Netflix Original)

Shéhérazade (Netflix Film)

The Society (Netflix Original)

Wine Country (Netflix Film)

May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

May 13

Malibu Rescue (Netflix Original)

May 14

Revisions (Netflix Anime)

Still ‘Laugh-In’: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix Original)

Weed the People

May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

May 16

Good Sam (Netflix Film)

Take Me Home Tonight

May 17

1994: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

Chip & Potato (Netflix Original)

It’s Bruno (Netflix Original)

Maria (Netflix Film)

Morir para contar (Netflix Film)

Nailed It!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

See You Yesterday (Netflix Film)

The Rain: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Well Intended Love (Netflix Original)

White Gold: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 18

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

May 20

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

Prince of Peoria: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

May 21

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix Original)

May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens (Netflix Original)

One Night in Spring (Netflix Original)

The Flash: Season 5

May 23

Slasher: Solstice (Netflix Original)

Riverdale: Season 3

May 24

After Maria (Netflix Original)

Alta Mar (Netflix Original)

Joy (Netflix Film)

Rim of the World (Netflix Film)

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Perfection (Netflix Film)

What/If (Netflix Original)

May 27

Historical Roasts (Netflix Original)

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

May 30

Chopsticks (Netflix Film)

My Week With Marilyn

The One I Love

May 31

Always Be My Maybe (Netflix Film)

Bad Blood: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Black Spot: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix Original)

Killer Ratings (Netflix Original)

When They See Us (Netflix Original)

